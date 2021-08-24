UK Defence Secretary Says Afghan Pull-Out Extension 'Unlikely'

Britain's defence secretary has said the situation at Kabul Airport is growing more dangerous by the day and extending the evacuation operation is "unlikely".
"As we get closer it's correct to say the security risk goes up, it gets more and more dangerous", Ben Wallace told Sky News on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a phone call with US President Joe Biden.
"Add-on groups and other terrorist groups like ISIS* would like to be seen taking credit, would like to be seen chasing the West out of Afghanistan — that will feed their narrative and ambitions", Wallace warned.
The defence secretary credited the ruling Taliban* with protecting Western troops from Islamic State Khorasan Province, the Afghan offshoot of Daesh*.
"The Taliban control the outer ring outside the airport, which makes it harder for ISIS to get through and they're certainly no friends of the Taliban", Wallace said. "But we're very vulnerable should a terrorist choose to do something".
Wallace said the British Armed Forces had evacuated 2,000 people in the previous 24 hours, up 700 on the day before.
He added that the UK had changed plans to shorten the timetable for flying out troops from Kabul to maximise the window of opportunity to airlift civilians before the 31 August deadline.
"Every hour we can squash the military evacuation is an hour we can use to carry out the human evacuation", Wallace said.
The Taliban announced later on Tuesday that the road to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport was closed to all but foreigners.
