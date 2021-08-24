Police Arrest More Than 50 Activists During Extinction Rebellion Protest in London - Photos

London's Metropolitan Police arrested dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists after they took to the streets of the city for a major demonstration, chaining themselves to objects in a bid to shut down a busy intersection. The protesters staged the event to highlight the role of big business in the climate crisis.
The activists gathered near London's Trafalgar Square, with some of them chaining themselves to a four-metre-high structure carrying the words "come to the table". Other protesters were seen crawling under cars in an effort to block the road.
Several children were also seen at the protest, including an 11-year-old girl who delivered a speech echoing the environmental group's message.
Extinction Rebellion has faced criticism over its theatrical protests, which on many occasions have disrupted public transportation and traffic. The organisation was founded in 2018 in the United Kingdom, and describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency.
