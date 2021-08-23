Queen's Guard Reportedly Arrested For 'Sexually Assaulting Two New Recruits With a Sex Toy'

A Royal Air Force unit was disbanded in March this year after a brutal video emerged showing a naked gunner being sexually assaulted with a five-foot tube. The scandal was apparently just one of many that has recently hit the British military.

An unnamed guard serving just yards from the Queen’s Windsor Castle has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, The Sun revealed.

The soldier, a member of the Coldstream Guards, is being accused of abusing two recruits with a sex toy “in a sick initiation ritual”.

According to the report, it was the recruits' second day in their roles at the regiment, which is the oldest continuously regularly serving in the British Army.

The unit, based at Victoria Barracks not far from Windsor Castle, is a part of the Household Division. The Coldstream Guards are tasked with protecting the monarchy, participating in ceremonial events, and serving as frontline infantry troops.

It’s not clear how the incident occurred, but the Army’s top brass reportedly confirmed to The Sun that the person in question was suspended and an investigation was launched.

“The Army is under huge pressure to stamp this sort of behaviour out”, an Army insider told the outlet.

“The RAF were swift and ruthless in dealing with this sort of behaviour and had the right response”, the source added. “But the Coldstream Guards is the oldest regiment in the Army and you can’t just get rid of them overnight”.

The “sex initiation” incident comes as another assault-related occurrence that has marred the British Armed Forces in recent months.

In March, a Support Weapon Flight unit at RAF Honington, Suffolk was dissolved “immediately” by Defence Minister Ben Wallace after footage emerged showing a naked man being raped with a five-foot mortar. The shocking clip was described as depicting an “entrance ceremony” at RAF Honington.

Wallace said back in March that he was “appalled” by the horrid occurrence and promised that incidents of “harassment and discrimination” would not be tolerated in the British Armed Forces.