Extinction Rebellion Activists Protest in London

Sputnik is live from London, as Extinction Rebellion activists are holding a demonstration to highlight the role of high finance in the climate crisis. Thousands of people are expected to participate in various actions planned throughout the British capital over the upcoming two weeks.
The protests are scheduled ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference and Biodiversity Conference this fall and will continue until a demand to "stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately" is met.
On 22 August, 200 climate change activists climbed the outside of the headquarters of the City of London's government to mark the beginning of protests.
Extinction Rebellion has faced criticism over its theatrical protests, which on many occasions have disrupted public transportation and traffic. The organisation was founded in 2018 in the United Kingdom, and describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency.
