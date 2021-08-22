Queen Reportedly Gets Ready for Legal Pushback Against Prince Harry & Meghan: 'Enough is Enough'

An Oprah interview scandal, complaints about Prince Charles’ parenting style, and Prince Harry’s promise to deliver an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life in a bombshell biography – these are just a few examples of the controversies surrounding the Sussexes that have left the royal family reeling.

The Queen has reportedly had “enough” with runaway Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who launched a full-fledged onslaught on the royal family following their departure from senior royal positions last year.

According to The Sun’s exclusive report, the monarchy’s legal team is speaking to “firms with expertise in libel and privacy” in preparation to push back against any future attacks from the Sussexes, as Prince Harry’s intimate memoire is about to be released next year.

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough”, a royal source told the outlet this week. “There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes went on an unprecedented crusade against their relatives in a scandalous Oprah Winfrey interview as they claimed that the royal family had consciously turned a blind eye to racism and the mental health struggles that Meghan was suffering from while in the UK. One unnamed royal also purportedly had “concerns” about the skin tone of their then unborn son Archie while Meghan was still pregnant, the couple alleged, but the name of the person in question has remained undisclosed.

© AP Photo / Aaron Chown A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021.

Despite backlash from the interview, Prince Harry has continued a heart-rending offensive against his parents, while accusing his father of having had an insensitive attitude towards him and his brother William when they were kids. While the world anticipates more "revelations" from the US-based couple with Harry’s upcoming biography, none of them have so far been to the royal family’s credit.

"If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life”, the insider claimed. “It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject”.

According to the source, the monarchy’s legal team could also contact the Penguin Random House publishers of Prince Harry’s book “to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply”.

The Queen’s grandson argued in July that his first book would not be written as “the prince I was born but as the man I have become” and will bear a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.

As Harry and Meghan’s attack on Buckingham Palace has so far been met with excitement in the United States, there are “concerns” among the royals that “the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say”, the unnamed person added.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the report.

The Queen has largely remained silent about the whole Meghan-Harry saga, briefly stating in the aftermath of their Oprah tell-all that the royals were “saddened” to learn about the extent of the Sussexes’ struggles at the palace. However, Buckingham Palace added that recollections about the events “may vary”.

According to Harry and Meghan’s biographers Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the couple were frustrated by the purported lack of “ownership” and “accountability” the Queen took.

After leaving the United Kingdom in March 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to the US to live in an £11-million mansion and signed a series of lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce unique content.