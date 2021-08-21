Tommy Robinson in Hot Water After Visiting 'Independent' Journo 'to Prevent' News Story Publication

The incident took place in January this year when Robinson turned up at the home of the reporter in a bid to halt an investigation into him.

Political activist Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday where an application for a stalking protection order against him was considered.

The court heard how Robinson went to the house of independent journalist Lizzie Dearden, where she lived with her boyfriend Samuel Partridge, at 10 pm on 17 January this year, purportedly to get her to drop her investigation into claims he had misappropriated donations from his supporters. Before that, Dearden contacted Robinson through his website and wrote to solicitors asking for comments for her story.

The Independent quoted Ryan Dowding, who represented the Metropolitan Police, as saying that Robinson was heard shouting at Dearden as they spoke over the building's intercom and claiming that her partner was a paedophile.

"Lizzie, I will be back every day if I have to," Robinson reportedly said while outside her house.

According to Dowding, Robinson was accompanied by another person – two neighbours and a security guard observed the incident. It's not clear how Robinson found the couple's address.

Giving evidence remotely, Dearden told the court that the incident frightened her.

"...I didn’t know what he was going to do and from what I could hear on the intercom and the street he sounded very angry and agitated. I was frightened."

The journalist said she called 999 when Robinson turned up. He was arrested that night and later shared two images of Partridge on social media. Robinson also sent an e-mail to Dearden in which, according to her, he threatened to make a false allegation against her partner, Partridge. Robinson's representative Alex di Francesco, hoeever, told the court that the letter only detailed the allegations made against the right-wing activist.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram adjourned the hearing until 26 August when evidence for Robinson is scheduled to be heard.