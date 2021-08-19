Register
13:23 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew drives into Buckingham Palace, as he arrives for the traditional Queen's Christmas lunch, in London

    Queen Reportedly Warns British Press About Talking Pics of Royals as Prince Andrew Goes on Holiday

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080032960_0:153:3000:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_1a1c98b23236184e1418f5e7033a3380.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108191083659665-queen-reportedly-warns-british-press-about-talking-pics-of-royals-as-prince-andrew-goes-on-holiday-/

    Jeffrey Epstein’s famous accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has now filed a civil lawsuit against UK royal Prince Andrew, claiming that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The duke denies the claims and says he can't recall ever meeting her.

    The Queen’s legal team is warning British press against taking pics of the Royal Family at its private Balmoral estate, where Prince Andrew is currently holidaying alongside his mum, according to The Daily Beast’s exclusive report.

    Scandal-ridden Andrew arrived at Balmoral on 10 August, just a day after it was revealed that Virginia Roberts Giuffre had filed a lawsuit in the US accusing him of raping her as a minor. 

    On the day of his arrival in Scotland, staffers at one major tabloid newspaper reportedly received a carefully-worded memo from their own legal department.

    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves his home in Windsor, England, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves his home in Windsor, England, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

    It reportedly said that the newspaper has been contacted by “solicitors acting on behalf of HM the Queen, her family, and the Balmoral Estate" – apparently it "reminds" the newspaper that Balmoral “is a private estate” where the Queen and her guests should enjoy “a reasonable expectation of privacy."

    Therefore, the memo goes, the newspaper staffers are “asked to ensure that any material, photographic or otherwise, that we may intend to publish is carefully reviewed before publication and in accordance with recent judicial guidance on this topic.”

    Reporters and photographers who have “published anything on this matter, including on social media” have now been asked to contact the paper’s legal department “before taking any action.”

    Buckingham Palace insiders confirmed to The Daily Beast that numerous media organisations have received similar warnings, but don't find anything unusual about the practice given it arises every time the royals go on holiday, they claim.

    However, The Daily Beast points out that the warnings were not received by the paper in question until Prince Andrew’s visit, despite the Queen arriving at Balmoral as early as 24 July.

    An unnamed editor from a British newspaper told The Daily Beast that they have “never seen a warning like this before from the Queen’s lawyers.”

    “It’s clearly to keep people away from Prince Andrew. There's no coincidence in the timing coming after Virginia Roberts filed her lawsuit against Andrew,” they added.

    Queen’s Son Goes on Holiday

    Prince Andrew was pictured last week as he arrived at Balmoral in alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson but has not been spotted since. He was also not seen at Crathie Kirk church traditionally attended by royals – it's located on public land, making it the perfect spot to snap the embattled duke, especially if he's physically served papers by the authorities, one source claimed.  

    The report, if true, suggests that the Queen is trying hard to protect her beloved son from unwanted attention as US prosecutors continue to view him as a “person of interest” amid the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, including Ghislaine Maxwell, based on sex trafficking allegations. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman previously accused the Queen’s second son of ignoring requests to cooperate with US authorities, despite the royal’s claims that he's open to questioning.  

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York

    Roberts Giuffre, who has now filed a lawsuit under New York's Child Victims Act, alleges that she was sex trafficked to Prince Andrew by Epstein and Maxwell at the age of 17 and was forced to sleep with the royal at least three times. Andrew, who is yet to respond to the lawsuit, has long maintained that he's innocent and says he doesn't recall ever meeting her.

    In his scandalous BBC interview aired in November 2019, he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and famously suggested that the widely-circulated photo showing him next to Giuffre with Maxwell in the background may have been doctored. Following the interview and resulting backlash, Andrew announced that he was stepping down from his public duties.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Queen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse