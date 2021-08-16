Gordon Brown Urges Wealthy Nations 'to End Their Stranglehold' on Vaccine Deliveries to Africa

In late May, the World Health Organisation called for another 20 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to African nations in the next six weeks, stressing that "Africa needs vaccines now".

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has accused the EU of taking a "neocolonial approach" to the supply of coronavirus vaccines, demanding that developed nations should "end their stranglehold" on vaccine deliveries.

In an opinion piece for The Guardian, Brown called on US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to convene a special summit in order to deal with Africa's COVID vaccine deficit.

The ex-British prime minister wrote it was "shocking" that about 10 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines produced at a South African factory will be exported to Europe "at the very time that Africa is grappling with its deadliest wave of COVID-19 infections yet".

"Compared to the swift development of the pathbreaking COVID vaccines, getting shots into all the world's arms should be straightforward. But vaccine nationalism – and Europe's neocolonial approach to global health – is dividing the world into rich and protected people, who live, and those who are poor, unprotected and at risk of dying", Brown pointed out.

WHO's Grim Forecast for Africa

He pointed to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s recent prediction that at least 47 of Africa's 54 countries may miss "even the very modest September target of vaccinating 10% of their citizens".

"At these current rates there is no hope of Africa achieving the West's vaccination levels this year or next", which is why "African leaders speak of 'vaccine apartheid'", according to the former PM.

Brown recalled that the US has an option to purchase 1.96 billion additional doses, the European Commission has access to 1 billion extra shots, and Canada has secured 191 million.

UK purchasing 210 million extra doses, making it very difficult for Africa to get access to any stock. Can anyone remind me what they will do with all vaccines given that 80% of their 66 million people have already been vaccinated? in Africa less than 2%! #vaccinehording #Africa pic.twitter.com/4rF3PzBUzY — Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) August 11, 2021

"Due to over-ordering, their populations will probably not use all these vaccines, but in the process of securing preferential agreements rich countries have effectively locked out African countries from accessing the doses they urgently require. G7 leaders must now step in to ensure the supplies go where they are needed most", the ex-prime minister insisted, urging leaders to provide $50 billion in financial support for Africa.

He noted that with 50% of the adult population in Europe, the US, and the UK already fully vaccinated, the figure for Africa stands at merely 1.8%, "well behind India, which has only vaccinated 8% of its population".

finally managed to get my first Astra-Zeneca dose today in Nairobi 💉💪🏾💫



public hospital, long orderly queue, no fees



my shoulder is barely sore



massive sense of relief I honestly wasn’t expecting



we’re far short on the vaccines we need in Africa though



we need far more https://t.co/9gYRBTyBLy pic.twitter.com/4HJohEGsqH — Anand Madhvani (@dosima_org) August 10, 2021

"Ensuring African populations have access to vaccines is not just an imperative for Africa. It's in all our enlightened self-interest. […] We must keep reminding ourselves of the reason for ensuring the mass vaccination of the entire world: no one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe everywhere, and everyone will live in fear until nobody does", Brown concluded.

The remarks come several months after French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would deliver 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from its own supply to Africa by the end of the year, while Germany will supply 30 million more and the rest of the European Union - another 40 million.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, for his part, emphasised that "as supplies dry up, dose-sharing is an urgent, critical, and short-term solution to ensuring that Africans at the greatest risk of COVID-19 get the much-needed protection".

"Africa needs vaccines now. Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will lead to lost lives and lost hope", he added.