Register
16:16 GMT15 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges

    Royal Aides Reportedly Fear 'Inconsistencies' in Prince Andrew's Story Amid Lawsuit in US

    © AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083607159_0:0:2869:1614_1200x675_80_0_0_1ee8ed4617f27d7dee96b7a0b39f06bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108151083609866-royal-aides-reportedly-fear-inconsistencies-in-prince-andrews-story-amid-lawsuit-in-us/

    The member of the British royal family is potentially facing trial in the US on accusations of sexual assault made by an American woman who is believed to have been one of the victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    Royal aides fear there may be "inconsistencies" in the story that Prince Andrew keeps repeating to dismiss the accusations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre, The Sunday Times reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the newspaper, the lawyers hired to protect the prince are "desperate" to prevent Prince Andrew's case from going to trial in the US, as with his existing "credibility problems", he might lose it.

    "There are inconsistencies in his own account and in the credibility of his own account. If it goes to trial in the MeToo era, it’s going to be challenging to swing a jury behind the duke", the source told the newspaper.

    The source shared that no one in the royal household knows what to believe when it comes to the prince's account, as some things don't "stack up". At the moment, the source added, Prince Andrew is a "massive embarrassment" who, at the same time, "can't be sacked".

    He did step down from his royal duties, though, losing his £250,000-a-year Sovereign Grant. As a result, his legal expenses are paid for by the Queen, The Times' source said.

    Prince Andrew vs Virginia Giuffre's Story

    Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of rape, sexual battery, and abuse when she was still under 18. She said they had gotten acquainted through the late "sex trafficker" Jeffrey Epstein and met on at least three occasions. During one of them, the two were pictured together, with Prince Andrew seen embracing Giuffre with his arm around her waist in the photo. The royal himself says he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Giuffre.

    The prince, as well as the source contacted by The Times, insists that Giuffre's story also contains inconsistencies. For example, the prince claimed to be attending a birthday party at Pizza Express with Princess Beatrice at the time, when one of his alleged meetings with Giuffre took place, according to her own statements.

    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
    © AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
    Ex-Epstein Worker 'Will Testify' He Saw Prince Andrew 'Groping Virginia Roberts' on 'Paedo Island'

    He also claimed to be suffering from a temporary inability to sweat due to "an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War", which contradicts Giuffre's claims of him "profusely sweating". The prince's accuser also brought up sexual misconduct allegations almost a decade after not describing any in her 2011 interview with a newspaper.

    Still, this has not protected Prince Andrew from public backlash and the scrutiny of Scotland Yard, which recently confirmed looking into a "document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action" against the royal.

    Related:

    ‘No One is Above the Law’: Met Chief Says Police 'Reviewing' Prince Andrew Civil Court Case
    'It’s About Vindication': Prince Andrew Accuser's Dad 'Proud' His Daughter is 'Fighting Back'
    Prince Charles Reportedly Fears Prince Andrew’s Sexual Abuse Accusations ‘Unsolvable Problem'
    Ex-Epstein Worker 'Will Testify' He Saw Prince Andrew 'Groping Virginia Roberts' on 'Paedo Island'
    Civil Lawsuit Against Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew Could Drag On for 2 Decades, Lawyer Believes
    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, UK, US, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse