WWII-Era Bunker Likely Used in D-Day Training Found in England

A World War II bunker was discovered on the coast in North Devon, England by an archaeologist from Strode College named David Etheridge.
According to a statement posted on the college’s website, Etheridge stumbled upon this find during a beach holiday: while enjoying fish and chips at the seaside, he suddenly spotted a “concrete structure at the foot of the cliffs” and decided to investigate.
"I knew Saunton Sands was used by the US military in preparation for D-Day, and instantly suspected it was part of their training ground," David explained. "I wanted to know more, so when I got back, I looked it up, but to my surprise found nothing, so I contacted the local archaeologists."
The Devon County Council has already confirmed that the site found by David is going to be added to their Historic Environment Record, along with the photos taken the archaeologist.
"The Normandy landings are part of our national consciousness, and this small structure played an important role in ensuring D-Day was a success," Etheridge remarked.
All comments
Show new comments (0)