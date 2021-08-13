Husband Spied on Wife With Covert Sex Cameras, Set Her on Fire After Police Left, Murder Trial Told

Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, died when her home in north-west London was set on fire in April 2020. Police officers had left her house only 40 minutes earlier, after responding to an emergency 999 call.

An immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago poured petrol over the head of his estranged wife and set her on fire after spying on her for months using hidden cameras, a murder trial has been told.

Damion Simmons, 45, denies murdering his estranged wife Denise and has also pleaded not guilty to arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage endangering life. ​He has admitted manslaughter, claiming he killed Denise by accident.

The estranged husband of Eddie Grant’s niece has admitted burning her to death in a house fire. Denise Keane-Simmons, whose mother was married to the Electric Avenue musician’s brother, was pulled from a blaze in Alric Avenue, Stonebridge, northwest London on 16 April. pic.twitter.com/sjJz1oQgIz — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) July 31, 2020

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn-Jones QC told a jury at the Old Bailey on Friday, 13 August: "The police had attended the house that very night, in response to a 999 call from Denise to report that the defendant had posted a naked image of her on his Instagram account. The two officers who attended left at about 1.30am, which was about 40 minutes before the fire started."

The photograph - of Denise naked in the bath - had been sent by her to Simmons much earlier in their relationship.

Simmons had also sent it in a WhatsApp message to Denise's friend, Debbie Debreo, along with a message: "She is a star now plenty to post before I die tonight."

Denise told Debbie that Simmons had told her he had posted pictures of her on Pornhub.

Intended to Kill Himself, Not His Wife

Ms Keane-Simmons, a primary school classroom assistant, died in hospital a few hours after being dragged from her burning home in north-west London in the early hours of the morning of 16 April 2020.

A family friend, Maureen Lalgie, who also lived in the house was rescued by firefighters and survived. She has since died from an unrelated cause.

Mr Emlyn-Jones told the jury: "The defendant does not deny starting the fire, and there is of course no issue that the fire caused Denise Keane-Simmons’ death. The defendant’s case is that he went there to kill himself - and that he meant Denise no harm at all. His case is that he meant only to set himself on fire, in front of her, so that she would have to watch him die.”

He said the evidence did not support Simmons’ version of events.

Mr Emlyn-Jones said Denise met Simmons in Trinidad and they married there in February 2019.

Simmons moved to England with his new wife and his daughter from a previous relationship and lived in the house in Harlesden with Denise and her mother, Merl, who actively disliked him.

Dying Mother, Friends Suspicious of Daughter's Husband

In December 2019 Merl became ill and went into hospital.

Mr Emlyn-Jones said: “The defendant’s visa allowing him to reside here was due to expire in the middle of December 2019. Merl was anxious to ensure that he didn’t overstay, and wanted to be sure that he would leave the house and leave the country. She demanded to be discharged from hospital, so that she could be at home to make sure the defendant left.”

On 15 December 2019, Simmons and his daughter moved out of the house temporarily but three days later Merl died. Denise inherited the house and Simmons moved back in.

Mr Emlyn-Jones said friends noticed Simmons’ behaviour changed after Merl’s funeral and he became controlling, possessive and aggressive.

Eventually, after an incident on 31 January 2020, Simmons was escorted away from the house by the police and Denise changed the locks.

On 1 February 2020 the police removed a tiny spy camera, which had been hidden in a light bulb after Denise's friend noticed the lighting in Denise's bedroom looked different.

Mr Emlyn-Jones told the jury: "It is alleged that Simmons installed that covert camera, disguised as a light bulb for his own sexual gratification, and that he installed it without Denise Keane-Simmons’ consent."

Simmons denies two further counts - disclosing private and sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and voyeurism.

Gave Spy Camera a Bad Review on Amazon

The prosecutor said Simmons has admitted he installed the light bulb camera, which he had bought on Amazon. He had even given it a review, in which he criticised it for running out of charge too quickly.

The prosecutor said Denise tried to avoid all contact with Simmons and his daughter and in March 2020 she went to see a solicitor to begin divorce proceedings but they ground to a halt when the coronavirus hit Britain, leading to the first lockdown.

The trial is expected to last for a month.