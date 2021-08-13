Gunman Who Killed Five People in Plymouth Was a 23-Year-Old YouTuber

Plymouth, the biggest city in the south west of England, is home to a large Royal Navy base and home to nuclear submarines and destroyers. Thursday night’s shooting took place in the Keyham district of the city.

A gunman who shot dead five people, including a young child, in Plymouth before turning the gun on himself was reportedly identified as Jake Davison, a 23-year-old YouTuber obsessed with conservative US politics.

On his Facebook page, Davison claimed to be from Phoenix, Arizona, but lived in Plymouth, England.

The Mail claimed Davison identified with the incel movement and described himself as a “f***ing fat ugly virgin.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said five people were shot dead in Biddick Drive, Keyham just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Local Labour MP Luke Pollard said one of those killed "was a child under ten years old."

He added: "Just so unspeakably awful. My condolences and thoughts are with the families."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was "shocking" and added: "I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

The police confirmed the attack was not terrorist-related, and the Daily Mail claimed neighbours saw the man kick down the door of a house before shoot a young woman.

He then went into the nearby park where he shot two men walking their dogs. It is believed the weapon used was a shotgun, which are legal in the UK if the owner has a licence.