'Significant' Ambulance Response Deployed to 'Serious and Tragic' Incident in Plymouth

South Western Ambulance Service said on Thursday that it is responding to an ongoing incident in Plymouth, which was described by several UK MPs as "serious" and "tragic".
"We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics", the ambulance service tweeted.
While the details of the incident were not immediately clear, local media reported that eyewitnesses heard "loud bangs" and "gun shots" in the area near St Levan's Road in North Prospect.
We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth.— South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) August 12, 2021
Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, took to Twitter to react to the incident, urging the public to "stay indoors".
Really worrying news coming out of Keyham in #plymouth. Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.— Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 12, 2021
Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer also reacted to the situation.
"I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the Police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media. I will post news when I have it", Mercer said.
Videos allegedly showing air ambulance helicopters landing in Plymouth after the reports of the incident emerged online.
Air ambulances landing in Plymouth after reports of gunfirepic.twitter.com/rxYoq9N3Yt— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 12, 2021
Video from Snapchat of several air ambulances landed in Keyham, Plymouth. MPs have described it as a “serious and tragic incident”.— Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) August 12, 2021
