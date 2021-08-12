At Least Six People Dead, Including Suspected Gunman, After 'Firearms Incident' in UK's Plymouth

Reports suggested that eyewitnesses heard "loud bangs" and "gunshots" in North Prospect in Plymouth on Thursday, noting that several police officers and paramedics had arrived at the scene.

A "serious firearms incident" in UK's Plymouth resulted in six fatalities, the suspected gunman among them, Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed on Thursday.

"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds", the police revealed. "Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital."

The situation is said to have been contained, with the area cordoned off and roads closed. The public is urged to avoid the area, as an investigation into the killings continues. Road network disruption in Keyham was said to remain throughout the night.

Authorities stressed that the incident is not terrorism-related.

#Police have confirmed there were six fatalities, including the suspect, in the firearms incident in the Keyham area of #Plymouth this evening.https://t.co/n7OZwzsHBv pic.twitter.com/KUZpFFn0c5 — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) August 12, 2021

​Earlier, the police declared "a critical incident", announcing "a number of fatalities" and saying that the situation was contained.

Tweet 2 of 4

There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.

A critical incident has been declared.

The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained. pic.twitter.com/4oRCTNh0Mx — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) August 12, 2021

​Before that, South Western Ambulance Service stated that it was responding to the Plymouth incident.

"We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics", the ambulance service tweeted.

Local media reported that eyewitnesses heard "loud bangs" and "gun shots" in the area near St Levan's Road in North Prospect.

We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth.



We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/17xZs7LsTm — South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) August 12, 2021

​UK Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted her reaction to the reacted to the incident.

"The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support", she tweeted. "I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.



I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support.



I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 12, 2021

​Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said earlier that he was awaiting confirmation on the number of victims, noting that "this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community".

He also urged the public to "stay indoors" and follow police recommendations.

Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.



Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 12, 2021

Johnny Mercer described the Plymouth incident as "serious and tragic".

The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth. Remain calm. It is for the Police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land. — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 12, 2021

​Videos allegedly showing air ambulance helicopters landing in Plymouth after the reports of the incident emerged online. According to Plymouth Live, two air ambulances landed in Keyham Park field.

Air ambulances landing in Plymouth after reports of gunfirepic.twitter.com/rxYoq9N3Yt — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 12, 2021

Video from Snapchat of several air ambulances landed in Keyham, Plymouth. MPs have described it as a “serious and tragic incident”.



No more concrete information than that at the moment. pic.twitter.com/AOYaoAYIb4 — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) August 12, 2021

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW