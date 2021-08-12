Sleepless in Bebington: Mysterious Sound Wrecks English Town's Nightly Rest, Media Says

One of those complaining about the problem reportedly claimed that they first heard the strange sound in 1971.

People living in the town of Bebington, located in the British vicinity of Liverpool, have complained about a noise they refer to as "the hum" that apparently stops some from sleeping, the Liverpool Echo reports.

According to the newspaper, locals complaining about the problem online have suggested that this problem "has been going on for years”, and have offered various theories about the sound’s possible origin.

"I first heard 'The Hum' in 1971, when I was 13," one person said. "It was always during the night."

Another noted that they "read it is from a ship engine or generator at the docks”, while another suggested that it could be "noise pollution from the docks".

The newspaper also notes that in 2020, residents in the Bebington area also complained about the strange humming sound, while a year earlier, people in the Birkenhead area complained about "a distracting noise which was keeping people awake".

The latter incident, however, reportedly turned out to be a lot less mysterious, as a local authority reportedly explained at the time that the noise had been caused by a ship berthed at Cavendish Wharf.