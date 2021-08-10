Body of Missing British Hiker Esther Dingley Found in Pyrenees

The body of missing British hiker Esther Dingley and her equipment have been found by her partner Daniel Colegate, who has been searching for her alone since she first disappeared.
According to the LBT Global support charity, her remains were found close to a path in Bagnères-de-Luchon where a bone was discovered two weeks ago.
"A team of forensic specialists along with mountain rescue personnel were dispatched to the site in order to catalogue the scene and recover Esther... At this stage, an accident is the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early indications. A full investigation is underway to confirm the details surrounding this tragedy...The family remain incredibly grateful for the efforts of the police units involved and their commitment to understanding the exact circumstances of Esther’s death," the LBT's statement reads.
Dingley, 37, vanished after reaching the summit of Pico Salvaguardia in Spain on 22 November last year. According to Colegate, from there she planned to cross into France before crossing back over the border through Port de la Glere.
