Police Officers Reportedly Prevent Anti-Vaccine Protesters From Storming BBC Studios - Photos

The British government’s policy on COVID-19 vaccinations is opposed by a group called Official Voice. Many Conservative MPs are also opposed to vaccinations for teenagers or so-called vaccine passports.

Police officers battled with anti-vaccination protesters who tried to storm a BBC building in London on Monday, 9 August.

Footage uploaded onto Twitter showed a group of anti-vaxxers trying to push their way into the BBC Studios at White City in west London and being prevented by a small group of uniformed police officers.

The demonstrators were reportedly from Official Voice, a group which believes it should be up to the individual whether to get vaccinated and objects to government pressure on organisations and people.

​The Metropolitan Police told The Sun newspaper: "We're aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm, are now gathered outside a commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City. There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation."

The White City building is still known as Television Centre although it is no longer the BBC’s headquarters and is mainly home to luxury apartments.

The demonstration comes after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, suggested nightclubs would only be allowed to access to people who have been double jabbed.

That proposal would need new legislation and around 50 Conservative MPs have threatened to vote against it.

Many anti-vaxxers claim the BBC has been too uncritical of government policy and the infringement of civil liberties which they say it involves.