UK Plans Legal Changes to Punish Football Clubs That Participate in Breakaway Leagues

The British government is working on legislation that would allow the country’s football authorities, such as the English Football Association and the English Premier League, to take stringent measures against clubs which aim to participate in separate leagues, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The legal change, which would affect some provisions in competition law, is expected to be a response to the recent ruling of a Spanish court that removed sanctions imposed by UEFA on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for organising the European Super League. The move was considered by some as a new chance at life for the separate league.
"We stood with fans against this hated proposal, and if these European legal cases lead to clubs having another go, we will have legislation ready for further action. We remain resolute in blocking this," the Telegraph report cited an official as saying.
The Super League project, which was created and disintegrated within 72 hours in April this year, included 12 clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.
All clubs, except for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, announced their withdrawal from the tournament after UEFA and FIFA took a hard line against the separate organisation, and outraged British football fans have undertaken several protests, backed by the British government and the Royal Family.
