Boris Johnson Refuses to Back Down After ‘Crass’ Joke About Margaret Thatcher and Climate Change

Margaret Thatcher was the Conservative Prime Minister from 1979 until 1990. She defeated the striking miners in 1985 and pushed through the closure of dozens of pits in Scotland, Wales and the north of England.

Boris Johnson has refused to apologise after he joked about one of his Tory predecessors having given Britain a head start in the fight against climate change.

During a visit to a windfarm in Scotland on Thursday, 5 August, Mr Johnson said: "Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we're now moving rapidly away from coal altogether.”

The closure of coal mines in Scottish regions like Lanarkshire and Fife was devastating for the local economy and the remark also went down badly in many of the former “red wall” constituencies in the north of England which the Tories won from Labour in the December 2019 election.

As a miners daughter I remember how almost overnight men lost their jobs & there was no plan as to what else they’d do to earn wages. If Johnson would like to meet men like my Dad to laugh in their face personally happy to set that up. Not sure he’d be laughing long though… https://t.co/v2wS59cLEm — Jo Whitehead 💙 (@Jo_WhiteheadUK) August 5, 2021

​Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said mining communities across Scotland had been "utterly devastated by Thatcher's destruction of the coal industry."

Parallel lives in 1980s 🇬🇧British miners and Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/ZoIMbMCSte — teresa smith (@treesey) August 5, 2021

​The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, of Labour, told the BBC Mr Johnson’s remarks had been "crass and offensive" and the closures had done “incalculable” damage to the valley communities of South Wales.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said: "Boris Johnson's shameful praising of Margaret Thatcher's closure of the coal mines, brushing off the devastating impact on those communities with a laugh, shows just how out of touch he is with working people."

In the spring of 1984 Arthur Scargill, the leader of the miners’ union, called a strike in protest at plans by the government-owned National Coal Board to close dozens of pits were not deemed “economically viable.”

Thatcher closing mines was class war not eco-consciousness. Another thing I learnt when I moved to Leeds - more important than chips and gravy - was the truth about the miners strike. As a kid in the south I couldn't understand till I listened and saw the devastation and spite — Dr Morag Rose (@thelrm) August 6, 2021

​The strike lasted a year but ultimately failed and Margaret Thatcher claimed it as a major political victory over the previously all-powerful National Union of Mineworkers.

Mr Johnson’s remarks have been greeted with a deluge of criticism on social media.

Just popping in to say: Thatcher didn’t close mines to help miners or shutter the steelworks where my dad laboured to help him, his family or our community. When the furnaces went dark, a light went out in my dad & thousands of others. The light I tried to spark in ‘Maggie & Me’. pic.twitter.com/H9Bc9yFEHL — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) August 6, 2021

​On Friday the Prime Minister's spokesman said he recognised the "huge impact and pain" of pit closures but did not apologise for his remarks.