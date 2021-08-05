Register
10:41 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Croydon road looking like a tornado swept up it as fire tenders spray water twelve hours after the fires were set during riots in 2011.

    Ten Years On From Devastating Riots, Labour Says UK is Still a ‘Tinderbox’

    © Flickr / George Rex
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108051083533913-ten-years-on-from-devastating-riots-labour-says-uk-is-still-a-tinderbox/

    On 6 August 2011riots broke out in north London following the fatal shooting of a black man, Mark Duggan, by police. The riots spread to other parts of London and to several other cities.

    The opposition Labour Party says Britain remains a “tinderbox” and at any moment riots could break out on the scale of those which broke out in August 2011.

    On the 10th anniversary of the riots which broke out following protests in Tottenham, north London, about the killing of Mark Duggan, Labour has published a report about the state of Britain.

    ​The report says the number of so-called “forgotten families” who are living in poverty and deprivation has doubled in the past decade.

    Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed said: "The government chose to ignore the lessons of the riots, so the risks we face today seem higher than ever."

    He added: "The findings of this report are an alarm bell that we cannot afford to ignore. The deep social inequalities have grown wider after a decade of cuts to vital services that support struggling families and a rise in poverty."

    The 2011 riots broke out after Mark Duggan, a member of the Tottenham Man Dem gang, was shot dead by police as he travelled in a taxi across London. The marksman who killed him said he believed he was armed. No weapon was found on Duggan but one was found nearby.

    A police officer sets up a cordon around a burnt-out shop on High Road in Tottenham, north London on August 7, 2011.
    © AFP 2021 / LEON NEAL
    A police officer sets up a cordon around a burnt-out shop on High Road in Tottenham, north London on August 7, 2011.

    The original riot in Tottenham was focused on anger at the police, especially from the Afro-Caribbean community, but it was followed by copycat riots in Enfield, Croydon, Ealing and 62 other areas which were largely an excuse for widespread looting.

    Five people died and £500 million in damage was caused.

    Labour said the Conservative government had implemented only 11 of the 63 recommendations made by a panel chaired by Darra Singh.

    Mr Reed called for a reversal of cuts to youth club services and more action to engage young people.

    ​Mr Reed said: “Instead of acting to strengthen the fabric of society to reduce the risk of riots, over the past decade the Conservatives have decimated police forces, youth services and council funding for the support families most at risk need.”

    An inquest in Jan 2014 found Duggan was lawfully killed, despite not having a weapon in his hand at the time.

    Duggan had picked up a gun at a house in Leyton from Kevin Hutchinson-Foster earlier that day.

    Hutchinson-Foster was jailed for 11 years in 2013 for supplying the gun.

    ​Duggan’s friend Kelvin Easton had been murdered earlier in 2011 and there has been speculation he may have been on his way to take revenge.

    One of the deaths on night of the riot remains unsolved.

    Trevor Ellis, 26, was shot dead and found in a burning car during the riots in Croydon, south London.

    It appears Ellis was among looters who drove to Croydon and was then killed by a rival gang.

    Tags:
    Riot, Mark Duggan, Metropolitan Police, Tottenham
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse