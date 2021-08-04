UN Security Council Must Respond to Iran’s Destabilising Actions, Says UK Foreign Secretary Raab

A Briton and Romanian died as the result of a drone strike on an Israeli-linked vessel, Mercer Street, off the coast of Oman on 29 July.
Israel, the UK and US accused Iran of being behind the attack. Although Tehran has rejected the accusations, the UK has issued an official response to the incident, condemning the "unlawful and callous attack".
"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran. UK assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran attacked the MV Mercer Street in international waters off Oman on 29 July using one or more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law. The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack," the UK's Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab said in a statement on 1 August.
In a follow-up statement on Wednesday, Raab accused Iran of behaving in a destabilising manner.
"The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilising actions and lack of respect for international law," Raab said on Twitter, referring to a letter sent to the UN Security Council on Tuesday signed by Britain and other nations.
The UK has written to @UN Security Council President @ambtstirumurti alongside Romania & Liberia to raise Iran’s attack on MV Mercer Street.— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 4, 2021
The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilising actions & lack of respect for international law.
The 28,400-ton Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged petroleum products tanker, is managed by the Israeli-owned shipping company Zodiac Maritime.
The vessel was sailing from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, when it was attacked by what is believed to be a drone carrying explosives, leaving a hole in the top of the tanker.
