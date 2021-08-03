'Hate Preacher' Previously Jailed for 'Inviting Support' for Terrorists Banned From Instagram

A spokeswoman for Instagram said that Choudary’s account was removed for violating the social media platform’s “dangerous Individuals and organisations policies.”

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been blacklisted from Instagram just hours after he created his account, The Daily Mail reports.

Branding Choudary a "hate preacher," the newspaper points out that he's also recently been banned by Facebook and Twitter.

He reportedly set up his social media accounts about two weeks ago in July after the expiration of "legal conditions that prevented him from speaking publicly." Choudary was subject to these rules upon his release from Belmarsh prison in the UK where he did five-and-a-half years for "inviting support" for Daesh*.

"This account was removed from our platform for violating our dangerous individuals and organisations policies,” said a spokeswoman for Instagram. "Under these rules, we ban organisations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or engage in organised hate or violence."

According to the newspaper, Choudary declared in a press release dated 31 July that Muslims rejecting Shariah law "are effectively saying they do not want to obey Allah." In another written statement, he "called for awareness over the 'plight' of Sheikh Omar Bakri Muhammad” who was sentenced to six years in prison in Lebanon after being convicted of founding "a Lebanese affiliate of the Al-Qaeda* linked Syrian terrorist group the Al-Nusra Front*" and building a training camp for terrorists.

*Daesh (also known as ISIL and ISIS), al-Qaeda and Al-Nusra Front are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia.