Seven Guilty of Murdering UK Teenager Killed by Bullet Intended for Owner of Rival Tyre Business

In May 2020 Aya Hachem, a 19-year-old university student, was shot dead while on a shopping trip in Blackburn, a town in northern England. It later became clear she was collateral damage in a bitter feud between two businessmen.

Feroz Suleman, 40, and six co-defendants face life in prison for the murder of Aya, a Lebanese-born law student at the University of Salford who was gunned down as she walked home from a trip to buy groceries.

© Photo : Family/Lancashire Police Aya Hachem, who was shot dead by mistake in Blackburn in May 2020

At the trial at Preston Crown Court it emerged the intended target was Pacha Khan, who owned Quick Shine Tyres, a car wash and tyre repair business.

The shooting was the culmination of a year-long feud between Mr Khan and Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres. Suleman was furious when Mr Khan moved from the car wash business into tyrefitting and started stealing his customers.

​A war of words developed and in the end Suleman ordered a hit on his rival.

He hired a Manchester-based hitman, Zamir Raja, 33, to carry out the killing.

​Raja, in a stolen Toyota Avensis driven by 31-year-old Anthony Ennis, fired out of the window of the car at 3pm on 17 May 2020.

© Photo : Lancashire Police The getaway car used by killers of Aya Hachem

But the bungling contract killer missed Mr Khan and instead killed Aya.

On Tuesday, 3 August, Suleman was convicted of murder along with Raja, Ennis, Kashif Manzoor, 26, Uthman Satia, 29, Abubakr Satia, 32, and Ayaz Hussain, 35.

All seven were also convicted of the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Uthman Satia’s girlfriend, Judy Chapman, 26, was acquitted of murder and attempted murder but convicted of manslaughter.