Register
16:50 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Glock Switch is a A relatively simple, albeit illegal, device that allows a conventional semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm. The switch is classified as a machinegun under federal law.

    Seven Guilty of Murdering UK Teenager Killed by Bullet Intended for Owner of Rival Tyre Business

    Courtesy of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/96/1077239668_0:60:1565:940_1200x675_80_0_0_3573c48b6c0002e4efc9883ec1739f06.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108031083518128-seven-guilty-of-murdering-uk-teenager-killed-by-bullet-intended-for-owner-of-rival-tyre-business/

    In May 2020 Aya Hachem, a 19-year-old university student, was shot dead while on a shopping trip in Blackburn, a town in northern England. It later became clear she was collateral damage in a bitter feud between two businessmen.

    Seven people have been convicted of murdering a teenager who was shot by mistake during an attack mounted as part of a feud between rival businesses in a former cotton mill town in Lancashire.

    Feroz Suleman, 40, and six co-defendants face life in prison for the murder of Aya, a Lebanese-born law student at the University of Salford who was gunned down as she walked home from a trip to buy groceries.

    Aya Hachem, who was shot dead by mistake in Blackburn in May 2020
    © Photo : Family/Lancashire Police
    Aya Hachem, who was shot dead by mistake in Blackburn in May 2020

    At the trial at Preston Crown Court it emerged the intended target was Pacha Khan, who owned Quick Shine Tyres, a car wash and tyre repair business.

    The shooting was the culmination of a year-long feud between Mr Khan and Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres. Suleman was furious when Mr Khan moved from the car wash business into tyrefitting and started stealing his customers.

    ​A war of words developed and in the end Suleman ordered a hit on his rival.

    He hired a Manchester-based hitman, Zamir Raja, 33, to carry out the killing.

    ​Raja, in a stolen Toyota Avensis driven by 31-year-old Anthony Ennis, fired out of the window of the car at 3pm on 17 May 2020.

    The getaway car used by killers of Aya Hachem
    © Photo : Lancashire Police
    The getaway car used by killers of Aya Hachem

    But the bungling contract killer missed Mr Khan and instead killed Aya.

    On Tuesday, 3 August, Suleman was convicted of murder along with Raja, Ennis, Kashif Manzoor, 26, Uthman Satia, 29, Abubakr Satia, 32, and Ayaz Hussain, 35.

    All seven were also convicted of the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

    Uthman Satia’s girlfriend, Judy Chapman, 26, was acquitted of murder and attempted murder but convicted of manslaughter.

     

    Tags:
    murder, Lancashire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse