Nicola Sturgeon Says Most Covid-19 Restrictions Will Be Lifted in Scotland On 9 August

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland is in a "much better place" than it was a month ago when it had some of the worst Covid numbers in Europe. On 30 July the rolling seven-day average of new infections was 1,153, down from 3,429 on 1 July.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Scotland on 9 August.

Social distancing rules will be relaxed and sporting events will be allowed to return to maximum crowds.

The whole of Scotland is on level zero of the virus alert system and the percentage of tests coming back positive has fallen, as has hospital admissions.

I understand the PM will visit Scotland later this week. Since this would be our first opportunity to meet in person for a while, I’ve invited him to Bute House to discuss Covid/recovery. We differ politically, but our governments must work together where we can. pic.twitter.com/Fo4N4nr2oN — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 2, 2021

​Ms Sturgeon said: "All of this is good news and it demonstrates the value of a careful and steady approach."

She said there had been nine further deaths in the last 24 hours, making a total of 7,952.

Ms Sturgeon said masks would be mandatory on public transport and in public buildings "for some time."

The Scottish government cabinet considered the latest data earlier on Tuesday, 3 August, and she then addressed the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

In May the Scottish National Party (SNP) won the elections for the Scottish Parliament but failed to get enough seats to call for another referendum.