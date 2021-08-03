Sarah Ferguson Calls Princess Eugenie's Hubby 'Man of Integrity' After 'Party With Topless Models'

Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, brand manager of the tequila company Casamigos, was earlier seen partying on a boat in Capri in the presence of three scantily-clad women, The Sun reported, adding pressure on the royal family; several of its men have been haunted by reports of infidelity as well as sexual abuse.

Sarah Ferguson came out swinging in defence of her son-in-law, Jack Brooksbank, after he hit the headlines recently.

The 35-year-old, who is married to the Duchess of York’s daughter Princess Eugenie, was recently photographed aboard a yacht in Capri cavorting with three bikini-clad girls while his wife looked after their baby son August at home. Pictures published by The Sun showed Brooksbank hugging one woman and standing next to another, who was seemingly topless.

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity. He's just one of my most favourite people, I call him James Bond actually,” said Ferguson on BBC One's The One Show.

The former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over allegations against him of sexual abuse and his connections to convicted sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein, was discussing her upcoming debut as a writer.

Her novel for adults - Her Heart For a Compass – is just out from romance publisher Mills & Boon.

Speaking about Princess Eugenie’s husband, she extolled him further:

“He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake.”

British tabloids have been having a field days with several snapshots of Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company, reportedly on a business trip to Italy and attending a star-studded charity ball while his wife stayed behind with their son.

A source was cited by the Daily Mail as alleging that Princess Eugenie didn’t join her spouse in Capri because he was "there to work at the ball."

There has not been any official response from Buckingham Palace.

© AP Photo / Toby Melville Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is the granddaughter of the Queen, 95. Eugenie married businessman Brooksbank in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple’s son, August, was born on February 9 at London’s Portland Hospital.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

Amid the controversy that has plagued her former spouse, Ferguson continued to stand by him, saying it was “just incredible what he has done for Britain” in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

Later, in People magazine, Sarah Ferguson added:

“Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together… I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls.”

Crowds on social media took a dim view of how the Duchess of York sprang to her son-in-law’s defence.

