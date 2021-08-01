Sorry, Mr... Clooney? Party Girls Filming Sleeping Wayne Rooney Reportedly Didn't Know His Name

Wayne Rooney demanded that the girls partying with him give up their phones before entering the room with him, according to The Sun, as the Derby County manager didn't want them to film him.
"We're lying in bed because if we go in there we're not allowed our phones, apparently. We're not allowed to take photos and I said I want my phone so he said, 'Get out'", Tayler Ryan, one of the girls involved in the incident, said.
A friend of the girls partying with Rooney also told The Mirror they weren't even sure about his name: one girl was calling the football star Wayne Clooney while another thought it was Tooney.
"It was hilarious but everyone was in high spirits and enjoying themselves. They can be a feisty bunch and were just having fun. They were just having a laugh. Nobody meant any harm", he added.
After the pictures emerged online Rooney was "said to be angry that they had taken photos of him asleep and complained to Greater Manchester Police". The women issued an apology to Wayne and sold him the copyright to the party pictures for a symbolic price of £1.
