Register
12:23 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Harry Maguire heads the ball for England against Italy in Euro 2020 final

    As English Football Introduces Training Restrictions Will Heading Soon Be Banned Entirely?

    © REUTERS / FRANK AUGSTEIN
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083484801_0:0:3076:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_707f949fc6d74c280572dbca512af197.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107291083485313-as-english-football-introduces-training-restrictions-will-heading-soon-be-banned-entirely/

    In 2002 former England footballer Jeff Astle passed away aged 59, and became the first British player to have been confirmed to have died from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Recent research has confirmed a link between heading footballs and dementia.

    After the Football Association issued new guidelines restricting professional players in England to no more than 10 "higher force headers" a week in training there are fears that heading the ball might one day be outlawed altogether.

    Alan Brazil, a former Manchester United and Scotland international, said on his TalkSport radio show on Thursday, 29 July he was concerned about the future of the game.

    Brazil warned: "I don’t want heading banned and then I don’t want tackling banned and then I don’t want shooting with your right foot banned. We’ve got to be careful here."

    ​Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara said limiting heading to 10 a week - effectively two a day - would make it difficult for centre halves and centre forwards for whom it was an essential skill they needed to perfect.

    O’Hara told TalkSport: "You have to head the ball. Being a centre half you have to learn how to time your jump, how to meet the ball properly. If you take that out of the game and tell them they can only do that twice a day, how will young lads learn?"

    A study published in 2019 found professional footballers were more likely to suffer from neurodegenerative brain disease and earlier this year it was reported that England’s World Cup winning striker Bobby Charlton was suffering from dementia.

    A joint statement from the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, Professional Footballers' Association and League Managers Association on Wednesday, 28 July, said: "The preliminary studies identified the varying forces involved in heading a football, which were provided to a cross-football working group to help shape the guidance.”

    "Based on those early findings, which showed the majority of headers involve low forces, the initial focus of the guidance will be on headers that involve higher forces,” it added.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker heads the ball during a Premier League match against Aston Villa
    © AP Photo / Peter Cziborra
    Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker heads the ball during a Premier League match

    The FA and the Premier League are recommending clubs restrict the number of “high force headers”, which are defined as “typically headers following a long pass (more than 35 metres) or from crosses, corners and free-kicks.”

    Children under 11 are no longer taught to head footballs during training in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and the FA has also urged coaches of older children to limit heading.

    Earlier this year one of Britain’s top neuropathologists told a committee of MPs more needs to be done to reduce the risk to elite level footballers and other sportsmen of concussion and brain trauma leading to dementia.

    ​Professor Willie Stewart, a consultant neuropathologist at the University of Glasgow, told the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee: “Footballs still weigh between 14 and 16 ounces. They haven’t changed. Modern balls are made of different materials and don’t absorb water like they used to but the physics of it is to do with the speed of the ball rather than its mass. If you increase the weight of the ball it doesn’t increase the impact that much. You can almost argue that the problem is greater in the modern game than it was.”

    Football is not the only sport which is changing as a result of scientific research.

    In 2012 a class action lawsuit was filed by more than 4,500 former NFL players, claiming compensation for serious medical conditions linked to head traumas they suffered while playing the game.

    The NFL eventually settled for US$1 billion and changed the rules of the sport to ban certain tackles, like the blindside block.

    Tags:
    dementia, football, Premier League, English Football Association
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse