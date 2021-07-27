Register
13:48 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Former Chancellor Ken Clarke speaks during a news conference at the Council of Europe Conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, East Sussex, on April 19, 2012.

    Ex-Health Secretary Tells Infected Blood Inquiry NHS Tried to Avoid 'Collateral Damage' in 1980s 

    © AFP 2021 / Dan Kitwood
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107271083470793-ex-health-secretary-tells-infected-blood-inquiry-nhs-tried-to-avoid-collateral-damage-in-1980s/

    Ken Clarke was a junior health minister between 1982 and 1985 and later returned to become Health Secretary between 1988 and 1990. He later became Chancellor of the Exchequer and remained a Conservative MP until 2019 and is now a peer, Lord Clarke of Nottingham.

    Veteran Conservative politician Ken Clarke has told the Infected Blood Inquiry he was keen to avoid “collateral damage” to the NHS blood transfusion service when the issue of HIV and AIDS emerged in the early 1980s.

    Around 3,000 people - many of them haemophiliacs - died in the late 1970s and early 1980s after being given blood products infected with HIV and hepatitis C.

    ​It has been described as “the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history” and Lord Clarke is the first government minister from the time to give evidence to the inquiry, which is due to report its findings in 2023.

    On Tuesday, 27 July, Lord Clarke was questioned by Jenni Richard QC, lead counsel to the inquiry. about the events of the spring and summer of 1983 when it was suspected, but not conclusively proven, that HIV could be transmitted through blood products.

    ​Up to 30,000 people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders were given blood products infected with HIV or hepatitis C.

    Ms Richards asked him why he had intervened about the content of leaflets which were due to be handed out to potential blood donors warning them of the dangers of donating if they had engaged in homosexual sex.

    Lord Clarke replied: “To avoid panic breaking out, helped by ‘silly season’ stories in the papers, anything putting people off from donating blood or dissuading people from having operations which they needed. A secondary factor was that I didn’t want to feed homophobia.”
    Kenneth Clarke, now known as Lord Clarke of Nottingham, gives evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry
    © Photo : Infected Blood Inquiry/YouTube
    Kenneth Clarke, now known as Lord Clarke of Nottingham, gives evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry

    He said they had to handle the matter very carefully and did not want to “quiz donors about their sex lives” but he added: “We wanted to stop gays, or promiscuous gays, from giving blood.”

    Lord Clarke said: “That was the reason I intervened. The only way of minimising the risk was to try and handle it as carefully as possible.”

    The “silly season” is the quiet period during the summer when there is little news around and British newspapers have a tendency to exaggerate stories which might otherwise not have become big news.

    Lord Clarke said he feared one of the tabloids running a “Docs Ban Gays’ Blood” story which could discourage donors from giving blood.

    The Terrence Higgins Trust's latest advertising campaign features upbeat and smiling models and is very different from the dire warnings about HIV in the 1980s
    © Sputnik / Sputnik News
    The Terrence Higgins Trust's latest advertising campaign features "upbeat and smiling models" and is very different from the dire warnings about HIV in the 1980s

    He said he feared the blood transfusion service could become “collateral damage” if the issue was handled “clumsily.”

    The proposed leaflets were finalised in May 1983 and finally handed out in September of that year but Lord Clarke said he did not believe he was to blame for the delay.

    Lord Clarke said he was not alone in his view and he said he thought it might have been shared by many doctors and the regional directors of the blood transfusion service, who had a legal duty under the Medicines Act not to use blood which endangered those receiving it.

    ​In the early 1980s thousands of haemophiliacs were given a clotting agent called Factor VIII which had been manufactured in the US, using plasma donated by prisoners and other high-risk groups.

    When HIV was better understood in the mid- to late-1980s blood products were heat-treated to kill viruses such as HIV.

    Tags:
    blood, Conservative Party, Health Minister, Ken Clarke
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse