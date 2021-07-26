Cops Not Probing Wayne Rooney's 'Sleepy Photo Session' With Models, Media Says

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police reportedly insisted that “there is no police involvement at this time."

Former England and Man United footballer Wayne Rooney, 35, was recently photographed asleep in the company of a trio of scantily clad girls in a hotel room, but the incident is not being investigated by cops, despite Rooney asking the authorities to do so, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Rooney – a married father of four – allegedly partied at a Staycity Aparthotel in Manchester last weekend with model Tayler Ryan and her two friends Elise Melvin and Brooke Morgan, all 21 years old.

Photos that later emerged on social media show Rooney asleep in a chair as the girls pose next to him, with one picture captioned “Mooney Rooney” showing a girl flashing her derriere next to England's all-time top scorer.

​However, while Rooney was “said to be angry that they had taken photos of him asleep and complained to Greater Manchester Police amid fears he had been 'set up,'” the newspaper states that the police were not aware of the complaint, even though the footballer's representatives claim it was made.

“It’s not a police matter, they have struggled to find any such report to the force,” a source told the newspaper. “At this time there is no police involvement at all.”

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police also reportedly said that they are “not aware that this has been reported to police.”