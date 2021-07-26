Register
13:21 GMT26 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    After Months of Waiting Labour Leader Keir Starmer Finally Comes Up With a Policy… And It’s Not New

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082856471_0:0:2992:1682_1200x675_80_0_0_d2f82363b67578049669cedb54d72c87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107261083464531-after-months-of-waiting-labour-leader-keir-starmer-finally-comes-up-with-a-policyand-its-not-new/

    Sir Keir Starmer - a former Director of Public Prosecutions - was elected leader of the opposition Labour Party in April 2020. He has struggled to make an impression politically and in May this year suffered a humiliating defeat at the Hartlepool by-election.

    More than a year after becoming leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer has finally come up with a policy announcement.

    But his campaign to "fundamentally change our economy" lacks detail and seems to be a collection of liberal or left-wing aspirations which are likely to have been forgotten by voters by the end of the week, if not by the end of the day.

    ​The party's deputy leader Angela Rayner officially launched the campaign on Monday, 26 July, with a visit to a social enterprise project in London.

    Rayner, who was given a special role to look at the future of work after the disastrous May local election results, said Labour wanted to see "good quality jobs" which pay a "proper wage that people can raise a family on."

    But that sounds awfully familiar to Labour’s manifesto under Jeremy Corbyn in December 2019, when the ruling Conservatives won a stonking landslide.

    ​Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said he is working to “level up” the UK’s economy to remove geographical disparities between the North and South.

    Starmer said the pandemic had revealed "millions of workers don't have the dignity and security they deserve from their job."

    Labour said it would ban “firing and rehiring” employees and give people a right to work flexibly if they have children, elderly parents to care for or other responsibilities.

    ​They also want to see Britain manufacturing and exporting more and they want more “green” jobs.

    The other big ideas include a £10 per hour living wage, “a level playing field on tax between the multinational giants and local businesses” and a promise to create thousands of apprenticeships - all policies which Corbyn also promised.

    Rayner said: "Under the Conservatives we have a broken economic model defined by insecure work, low wages and in-work poverty and a lack of opportunity for people who want to get on and find good work to support themselves and their families."

    Earlier this month an opinion poll from Survation put Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives 11 points ahead of Labour despite recent allegations by former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings, the resignation of Matt Hancock as health secretary for having an affair with a senior adviser, and criticism of the government over online racial abuse of England football players.

    ​Many voters in Blackpool, a previous Labour stronghold, told the BBC recently they did not even know Starmer was the party’s leader.

    The co-chairman of the Conservative Party, Amanda Milling, told the BBC: "While Labour carp from the sidelines, we're continuing to support business while taking the tough decisions needed to rebuild from the pandemic and protect people's jobs and livelihoods."

    Last week the Labour Party announced 90 redundancies and only has enough funds to pay salaries for a month — while hiring new staff to help purge left-wing members.

    Tags:
    Angela Rayner, Conservative Party, Keir Starmer, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse