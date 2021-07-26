No Harry and Meghan at Wedding of Cousin Lady Kitty Spencer, Who Married 62-Year-Old Billionaire

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, recently married billionaire fashion tycoon Michael Lewis in Italy. The wedding guests reportedly included Pixie Lott, the Marchioness of Bath, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.
However, her cousins Prince William and Harry weren't there to see her tie the knot.
The Sussexes welcomed their new daughter a month ago, which could be the reason they chose not to travel from the US to Italy. Some have claimed, however, that they were simply not invited.
Lady Kitty and Michael Lewis were dating for more than two years before they got married.
Fashion model Kitty Spencer wore a Dolce & Gabanna dress during the ceremony – she also sported a dress by the fashion house during Harry's wedding.
Kitty is the eldest child of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, brother to the late Princess Diana.
