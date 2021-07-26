Met Police Investigating Ex-Nurse For Comparing COVID Medics to 'Hung' Nuremberg Trial Doctors

Kate Shemirani, 54 lost her nurse licence and most of social media presence last year for promoting what were dubbed as conspiracy theories against the COVID-19 response, as she compared vaccination programmes with the Nazi war crimes. The ex-nurse also called the UK’s National Health Service "the new Auschwitz".

The Metropolitan police are probing a speech by prominent British anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, who referenced the hanging of Nazi doctors at the Nuremberg Trials as she spoke out against the vaccination programme.

Shemirani, a former nurse who was suspended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council in July 2020 in response to the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, took to the stage in Trafalgar Square in London last week to promote her wild theories about the “killing” being done by coronavirus vaccines.

In footage of her speech shared on Twitter by palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke on Saturday, Shemirani could be heard telling the crowd through a bullhorn: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses, they stood trial, and they hung.”

“If you are a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus,” the ex-nurse pledged. “Get off it and stand with us, the people, all around the world they are rising.”

Speaking at today's anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown rally in London's Trafalgar Square, former nurse Kate Shemirani - who was struck off in June - says Covid vaccines are "Satanic", citing "the pattern 060606". The graphine oxide single-molecule sheet "is a conductor", she adds.

Shemirani also asked the crowd to “email” her “the names” of British doctors: “With a group of lawyers, we are collecting all that,” she told dozens of attendees.

Clarke tagged the Met Police in the tweet, urging them to investigate the activist for “inciting hatred” and “threatening NHS doctors with the noose”.

A Met Police spokesman told the Daily Mail that they were now probing the remarks:

“We are aware of video circulating online showing a speech that occurred during a rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, 24 July,” the spokesperson said. “Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish whether any offences have been committed. No arrests have been made.”

Has Kate Shemirani been arrested yet? For calling for the deaths of NHS staff. Has the PM spoken out yet or is it not politically useful? If this was 'Ali from Luton' he'd be charged by now and all Muslims held responsible.

Shemirani previously called the NHS vaccination teams “death squads”, said that the COVID-19 control measures were akin to Nazi war crimes and called the NHS “the new Auschwitz”. The vocal activist was urging people to drop “dirty rags” (aka face masks) which she said were making people “very sick” by increasing the risks of bacteria. She also blamed symptoms of COVID-19 on 5G radio waves.

The disgraced nurse saw her Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts blocked last year.

Shemirani’s son told the BBC last year that he was “never going to have a relationship” with his mum again as she was “too far gone” with her “dangerous” agenda.

Seven people were put to death following the doctors’ trial in Nuremberg which lasted from December 1946 to August 1947, over accusations that they took part in the Nazi mass murder. They were hanged on 2 June 1948 in Landsberg prison.