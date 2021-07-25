Torrential Downpour Floods London Streets – Videos

Heavy rain caused severe flooding in some parts of London on Sunday.
Officials have issued a warning to pedestrians and drivers against travelling in the "hazardous" conditions.
The Metropolitan Police Special Constabulary took to Twitter to warn drivers not to attempt to drive through floodwater.
There’s quite a lot of flooding in London tonight. If you see deep water, please DO NOT try to get through. Rescuing people uses a lot of resources, and so it’s wiser to apply good judgement and find a different route. #WestRPT pic.twitter.com/pBFFR0ZnJw— MPSSpecials (@MPSSpecials) July 25, 2021
Londoners have shared videos of flooded streets on social media.
Flooding in St Ann’s Haringey, it’s very very wet pic.twitter.com/3QQlAsrnSF— Catherine Kenyon (@cmdkenyon) July 25, 2021
Huge flood warnings in London by the met office - remember to make du'a.— Islam21c (@Islam21c) July 25, 2021
One of the duas of the Prophet PBUH during rain is:
اللَّهُمَّ صَيِّبًا نَافِعًا
"O Allāh make it a beneficial rain." pic.twitter.com/uWc1Gxxpvk
