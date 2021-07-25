Piers Morgan Reveals He Was 'Flat-Lined in Bed' With COVID For Week Despite Being Double-Jabbed

Ex-Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Piers Morgan revealed he was bedridden for a week battling COVID-19. In a Daily Mail article published on 24 July he says he was infected during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, which he attended with his family.
"My confidence that this event would be Covid safe had disintegrated – it was turning into an unregulated free-for-all," Piers wrote in the article.
Morgan suffered raging fever, chills, and violent coughing fits several days after the final, despite being vaccinated with two jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
"Horrible night of high fever, cold sweats, ferocious coughing and sneezing and strange aches all over my body, none of which has been helped by the very hot weather that's turned my bedroom into a Saharan furnace."
For over a week he remained "flat-lined in bed," while having "a persistent and very annoying cough." Morgan also noted that he felt "pretty awful" with coronavirus, but his earlier double vaccine dose may have saved his life.
"This is definitely the roughest I've felt from any illness in my adult life. But, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering, I'm still here – unlike so many millions around the world who've lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic," the outspoken journalist wrote.
Morgan has been an ardent critic of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and has repeatedly demanded stricter regulations, often branding those who are reluctant to follow the rules as "Covidiots." He's also known for his harsh stance on those who oppose vaccinations.
