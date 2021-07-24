Six People Detained in London During Anti-Lockdown Protest, Four Officers Injured - Videos

"The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Central London have finished. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a range of offences and unacceptably 4 officers injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," Roper said on Twitter late on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, she tweeted that one demonstrator was arrested after throwing a bottle at police officers.
🚨 | NEW: Anti-vaccine passport protest in London today— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/pex6vI1hgI
Massive protests all across Europe erupt against mandatory vaccine passports and passes.— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 24, 2021
📍London, UK. pic.twitter.com/KH9xzQqK1o
Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the United Kingdom on July 19, although authorities still recommend wearing face masks and using the NHS Covid-Pass, which demonstrates proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result.
On Saturday, five days after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of people gathered in central London to protest against vaccination and the coronavirus pass.
