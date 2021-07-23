UK Competition Regulator Urges Gov't to Boost Development of Electric Vehicle Chargepoints

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it had prepared a package of recommendations for the government to develop the network of electric vehicle chargepoints to increase availability in underserved areas ahead of the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.
"Our recommendations will promote strong competition, encourage more investment, and build people’s trust, both now and in the future. The CMA has also opened a competition law investigation into EV [electric vehicles] charging along motorways and will continue to work with government and the industry to help ensure electric vehicle charging is a success", Andrea Coscelli, the CMA chief, said.
According to the CMA, although the United Kingdom has currently 25,000 chargepoints, by 2030, the country needs to increase this number 10 times to meet demand. The authority pointed at the disproportional number of charging stations in London and the rest of the country, calling access to them a "postcode lottery". Therefore, it urges the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to support local authorities in boosting the rollout of chargepoints in regions and rural areas.
The CMA also opened an investigation into the market dominance of the Electric Highway, the company providing 80% of all chargepoints at highway service stations as well as its long-term arrangements to cover about two-thirds of motorway stations.
The development of the electric vehicles system is an important part of the UK plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in November that by 2030 the country will forbid the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.
