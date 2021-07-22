Labour MP Sinbinned After Refusing to Withdraw Claims Boris Johnson 'Lied Over and Over Again'

Labour MP Dawn Butler has been ordered leave the House of Commons and not return for the rest of the day after refusing to withdraw remarks that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “lied to the House and the country over and over again.”
The Deputy Speaker, Judith Cummins, repeatedly warned her against using "unparliamentary language" but Butler, 51, refused to back down and was eventually ordered to leave the chamber.
Labour MP Dawn Butler kicked out of the House of Commons for calling the PM a 'liar'
Butler, a left-winger who was a key ally of Jeremy Corbyn during his leadership, is likely to see it as a badge of honour, rather than a day of shame.
Butler, who has been Labour MP for Brent Central in north west London since 2015, was attacking the government's record.
She said: "The prime minister has said the economy has grown by 73 percent. It's just not true. He said he's invested £4 billion in the NHS. Not true....I'm disappointed the prime minister has not come to correct the record and to correct the fact that he has lied to this house and lied to the country over and over again."
Dawn Butler was kicked out of the House of Commons for stating that Boris Johnson has "lied to the country over and over again."
Basically, the Prime Minister is allowed to lie in Parliament and Dawn is not allowed to tell the truth. Nice democracy we have here.
Ironically Cummins, the Labour MP for Bradford South, was only standing in as temporary Deputy Speaker because Rosie Winterton is self-isolating as a result of a coronavirus scare.
Honoured to be chosen as temporary Deputy Speaker today. This is a very rare event, happening only twice in the 20th century; the last time being 1972. Proud to make my mark in the history books as first Bradford MP to do this! Best wishes to Rosie Winterton as she self isolates.
