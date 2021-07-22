Register
15:24 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Health Unions Say Three Per Cent Pay Offer Still Less Than Inflation

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083438491_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7af2ecc451e17c6ae9f0c10c5664fae3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107221083438520-uk-health-unions-say-three-per-cent-pay-offer-still-less-than-inflation/

    Health workers were outraged at the measly one per cent pay rise offered in Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's March budget after a year of risking their lives on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic — with some trade unions demanding a 15 per cent pay rise.

    British health trade unions have slammed the government's increased pay offer of three per cent for NHS staff.

    The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called the offer a "bitter blow" following 18 months on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the rise would still be less than the inflation rate which the treasury has predicted will hit 3.7 per cent this year.

    And fellow nursing union UNISON said the increase on the government's previous offer of one per cent would still leave staff earning less than the "living wage".

    “Hospitals and other parts of the NHS are struggling to recruit nurses and health care support workers," RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said. "The government has been warned that many more are on the verge of leaving. With today’s decision, ministers have made it even harder to provide safe care to patients."

    "The profession will not take this lying down," she warned, adding that the body would consult members on "what action they would like to take next".

    A newly-qualified nurse currently earns a basic band 5 salary of £24,907 before overtime — meaning a three per-cent rise would equal £747 per year or just over £14 per week. 

    DHBs reduce services as nurses strike today
    © Photo : YouTube/nzherald.co.nz
    Thousands of Nurses Go on Nationwide Strike in New Zealand to Demand Pay Raise - Video
    Health Secretary Sajid Javid — currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus — announced announced the increase  for hard-pressed staff to the media on Wednesday evening.

    That drew a rebuke from Parliamentary speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who has previously reprimanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson for announcing lockdown measures to the press before the House of Commons.

    Parliament should be "the first, not the last, to know," Hoyle said, adding: "It's not my fault the secretary of state got pinged, but if he does want to make announcements from his garden, somebody could've been here, the ministers could've shared that information with us".

    Unison head of health Sara Gorton echoed that criticism, telling the BBC it was a case of "government by press release".

    ​The GMB union, which organises ambulance workers and some other NHS staff, called the offer "insulting and shameful" after a decade of below-inflation pay deals it said had effectively cut salaries by up to £9,000 per year.

    The union said it would recommend its members reject the "paltry" offer when it comes to a ballot.

    “After ten years of pay cuts, a pandemic that saw NHS staff put all their lives at risk and now a pay offer from the Government that amounts to taking yet more cash from their pockets – it's no wonder moral among NHS workers is rock bottom," GMB National Secretary Rehana Azamsaid.

    Paramedic Paul Turner told ITV's Good Morning Britain that ambulance services were severely understaffed, leading to dangerously long response times to emergency calls.

    Former children's laureate and prominent left-winger Michael Rosen, who was critically ill in hospital with ​COVID-19 for almost seven weeks last year, backed health workers' demands for more pay on the the same programme. He said medical staff had saved his life "two or three times" during his admission, adding that he owed "everything to NHS workers".

    Related:

    Former NHS Boss Warns of 'Truly Frightening Backlog' of Health Care Amid COVID Pandemic
    Pingdemic in Britain: Half a Million Asked to Self-Isolate as NHS Staffers Spared
    Outrage Grows in UK After 1% Pay Rise Offer for NHS Staff
    Tags:
    Rishi Sunak, nurses, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, UK Parliament, UK House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, Sajid Javid, UNISON, GMB Union, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse