Register
05:16 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Saturday May 23, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aid Dominic Cummings arrives back at his home, in London

    Cummings' Reputation & Motivation Eat Away at His Attempts to Sink BoJo, British Observers Say

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418817_0:55:2964:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_90e104f65288fef991751b3aeba41dbe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107221083432664-cummings-reputation--motivation-eat-away-at-his-attempts-to-sink-bojo-british-observers-say/

    The Vote Leave team sought to oust Boris Johnson almost immediately after the premier's landslide victory in the 2019 general election, former No 10 official Dominic Cummings revealed in an interview with BBC on Tuesday night. How could the ex-top aide's explosive revelations pan out for BoJo?

    Cummings admitted that he had been looking to “hasten” Johnson's departure from Downing Street, claiming that he had realized at the time that the prime minister’s fiancée wanted them out: “Before even mid-January (2020) we were having meetings in Number 10 saying it’s clear that Carrie wants rid of all of us," he told BBC. "At that point we were already saying, by the summer, either we’ll all have gone from here or we’ll be in the process of trying to get rid of him and get someone else in as prime minister."

    Downing Street shredded Cummings' claims regarding the premier's wife Carrie Symonds' supposed intentions, while a senior Tory MP remarked that the ex-Johnson aide would have to launch nothing short of a "military coup" to remove a leader "who Conservatives thought could 'walk on water' after delivering them a landslide election victory," according to The Independent.

    "I think we need to be careful here – these are the comments of a disgruntled unelected ex-advisor, who to emphasise, had no practical means to remove someone he no longer supported," says Professor Alex de Ruyter, director of the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University. "The PM is the leader of the Party that gets to form Government in the House of Commons. Boris Johnson as leader is elected by the MPs and members of the Conservative Party and so they are the only ones who can replace him by a vote of no-confidence in his leadership."

    Cummings quit Downing Street in November 2020, soon after his close Brexit ally Lee Cain, yet another top aide to the prime minister, resigned amid a growing power struggle within the premier's cabinet. According to the Evening Standard, Cain and Cummings were "pitted" against Johnson's other advisers including Carrie Symonds, who opposed Cain's promotion to chief-of-staff.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street in London, and get in a car together to go to the Houses of Parliament, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street in London, and get in a car together to go to the Houses of Parliament, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

    Following months of silence, Cummings wrote a bitter post in his blog in April 2021, vowing to tell all about the premier's conduct and handling of the COVID pandemic. On 26 May, the former aide delivered a testimony at the House of Commons, pulling no punches while criticising Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock. Since then, Cummings has made a series of exposés lambasting his former boss and colleagues.

    Nevertheless, Johnson has seemed unfazed by the ex-official's disclosures. Matt Hancock, however, resigned, but not particularly because of Cummings's revelations: the former health secretary was caught on camera kissing a married colleague and thus violating both ethical standards and COVID guidelines.

    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock smiles during a television interview as his aide Gina Coladangelo looks on, outside BBC's Broadcasting House in London
    © REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock smiles during a television interview as his aide Gina Coladangelo looks on, outside BBC's Broadcasting House in London

    There are several factors that lessen the impact of Cummings’s latest remarks, according to Dr. Martin Farr, a senior lecturer of contemporary British history at Newcastle University.

    "The first is that his public reputation is even lower than that of the prime minister, due to his own breaching of COVID restriction in April 2020, which remains the most damaging single episode in the pandemic for the government," the academic presumed. "The second is that Cummings’s evidence is almost ‘priced in’ to the public view of the prime minister: despite all that is already known about his conduct."

    Furthermore, the Conservative Party is still ten per cent ahead of the opposition in public opinion polling, which means Johnson is in no immediate danger as prime minister, according to Farr.

    In addition to this, "the undeniably successful vaccine rollout seems to have inoculated the government from blame for earlier failings," the academic remarks.

    Indeed, more than 46 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine since the British government launched the country's biggest inoculation programme.

    "Johnson is still seen to be a vote-winner and therefore tolerated, if not necessarily liked, by his MPs but clearly still popular with the wider Conservative Party membership," de Ruyter concludes.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Said in 2016 It Was 'Ludicrous Me Being PM', Cummings Claims
    Boris Johnson to Face Grilling From MPs Over COVID, Hancock's Affair, and Cummings' Bombshells
    Cummings Tell-All: Former UK Adviser Reveals Allies Briefly Discussed Potential Johnson Ouster
    Tags:
    Brexit, vaccine, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse