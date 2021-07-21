Britain Headed for Summer of Chaos - Labour's Keir Starmer Slams Isolating Boris

Johnson couldn’t have a good send-off in person because he was in close contact with Health Minister Sajid Javid, who’d contracted Covid-19 earlier this month.
Opposition leader, Keir Starmer accused the government of being “all over the place” over who should be self-isolating if pinged by the Covid-19 app.
Starmer said that the country is “heading for a summer of chaos”, with 1 million children out of school last week and businesses closing due to staff shortages.
Johnson fended off and argued that isolation is an important tool in the fight against the virus. Currently, those who have been in close contact with Covid-19-positive people, should self-isolate for ten full days. Brits could be contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service of pinged by the NHS COVID-19 app in case they are under risk of contracting the virus. Even fully vaccinated people are supposed to follow the isolation rules.
Downing Street has been criticised for such requirements of the public, given the negative impact on businesses and NHS staff resources.
