Register
00:12 GMT20 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tony Blair arrives at 10 Downing Street after his 1997 election victory

    Secret Documents Reveal How Labour Grappled With UK Jail Overcrowding When It Came to Power in 1997 

    © AP Photo / MAX NASH
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414094_0:0:1930:1087_1200x675_80_0_0_543452a4955ed53e080e387142169518.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107201083414581-secret-documents-reveal-how-labour-grappled-with-uk-jail-overcrowding-when-it-came-to-power-in-1997/

    The Labour Party was swept into power, with Tony Blair as prime minister, when it won a landslide election victory in May 1997. Blair had repeatedly promised to tackle “crime, and the causes of crime” but new documents showed how difficult Home Secretary Jack Straw found the job.

    Documents which have remained secret until now show how the new Labour government equivocated over what legislation to pass to tackle crime a few months after it came to power in 1997.

    One of the final acts of the outgoing Conservative government was to get Royal Assent for its Crime (Sentences) Act which introduced tougher punishments for a number of serious crimes.

    But in July 1997 Angus Lapsley, the private secretary to the new Home Secretary, Jack Straw, wrote to Blair: “In opposition the Labour Party supported the Bill so the Home Secretary is committed to most of its content.”

    ​Lapsley goes on to list several parts of the Bill which Straw would not be implementing, including: “mandatory minimum sentences (3 years) for those convicted of a third burglary (which would increase the prison population by 4,000.)”

    Britain's prisons were bursting at the seams -  there were mass riots at Strangeways prison in Manchester and several other locations in 1990 and the jail population had risen to 62,000 by 1997 - and Straw was keen to reduce the number of inmates.

    Lapsley wrote that Straw would not be implementing “new early release arrangements which would have made parole rules less flexible” because these too would increase the prison population.

    Lapsley then warns Blair: "It is important that the decision not to implement parts of the act is not seen to be driven by overcrowding (although that is an immediate factor)."

    The letter is typical of the “spin doctoring” which Blair’s government was to be criticised for in the ensuing decade.

    Straw also considered whether to do away with juries for complex fraud trials.

    Trial by jury has been a central tenet of English justice for centuries but in 1997 the Labour government worried about how to continue with it in light of a number of long and complex fraud trials which became extremely expensive and often collapsed because of jury exhaustion or hung juries.

    In December 1997 Straw wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, about the possibility of dispensing with juries for complex fraud trials.

    Gordon Brown in Washington, D.C.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    British Prime Minister Gordon Brown attends the G20 summit

    Straw makes it clear that it was Gordon Brown, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, who was pushing the no-jury agenda to save money.

    Four options are suggested by Straw - “special juries, the judicial option, the tribunal option and trial by single judge with jury for key decisions.”

    But in the event the Labour government decided against doing away with juries for financial crimes and in 2005 the Jubilee Line fraud trial collapsed after an astonishing 21 months. All of those on trial were acquitted and the total cost of the trial was £60 million.

    Five years later John Twomey and three other men became the first in 350 years to be convicted by a trial sitting without a jury in England. The four were convicted of a £1.75 million armed robbery and the case had been hampered by allegations of attempted jury tampering, or nobbling.

    Tags:
    prisons, United Kingdom, Labour Party, Tony Blair
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse