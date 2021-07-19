Register
11:34 GMT19 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK MoD Finds ‘No Evidence’ That Leak of Dossier on Planned HMS Defender Provocation Was Espionage

    © REUTERS / Ministry of Internal Affairs of
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083253774_0:65:2048:1217_1200x675_80_0_0_9069d9bd2a54b807a45f74f99819874f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107191083413195-uk-mod-finds-no-evidence-that-leak-of-dossier-on-planned-hms-defender-provocation-was-espionage/

    Last month, several days after a Royal Navy warship tried to illegally sail through Russian waters off Crimea, classified Ministry of Defence papers containing details about the sail were discovered at a bus stop in Kent. The documents showed that the provocative incident involving the warship was deliberately designed to get a rise out of Moscow.

    An MoD internal investigation has found no evidence that the leaking of papers on the HMS Defender incident was the result of espionage, Defence Minister Ben Wallace has announced.

    “The investigation has found no evidence of espionage; and has concluded that there has been no compromise of the papers by our adversaries,” Wallace indicated in a written statement to lawmakers on Monday.

    Wallace said the ministry had determined that the papers were “lost” by an unnamed individual, and that this individual has had their security clearance suspended pending a full review.

    “The investigation has independently confirmed the circumstances of the loss, including the management of the papers within the Department, the location at which the papers were lost and the manner in which that occurred. These are consistent with the events self-reported by the individual,” Wallace specified.

    Wallace said he was confident that the MoD had “recovered all the SECRET papers,” and said his department would not be making any further commentary “on the nature of the loss or on the identity of the individual,” citing “security reasons.”

    Defender Incident

    On 23 June, the HMS Defender, a Daring-class Royal Navy destroyer, illegally entered Russian waters off Crimea and proceeded to sail through, prompting Russian warships and aircraft surround the ship and fire warning shots in its vicinity to force it to leave. Moscow blasted the incident as a deliberate provocation, but London initially offered a series of convoluted and contradictory explanations on what happened, with the MoD denying that Russia fired any warning shots, while a BBC journalist onboard the ship confirmed that they took place, at the same time that the British Embassy in Moscow maintained that the vessel was just carrying out “innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.”

    A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
    A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021.

    On 27 June, the BBC reported that a member of the public had discovered classified MoD papers at a bus stop in Kent, and that the papers, dated 21 June, contained an analysis of the potential consequences of purposely sailing a warship through Russian waters off Crimea. The MoD initially refused to confirm that the documents were authentic, but later admitted that the papers were lost and said it was “very sorry” that this happened.

    Speaking to Sputnik about the leaked papers, Nick Griffin, former chair of the British National Party and former member of the European Parliament for Britain, suggested that the discovery of the documents had only two possible explanations: “Either it’s a cover for a deliberate leak by an official – presumably one who disagrees with the official policy of reckless provocation of Russia – or it is symbolic of the shambolic incompetence that is endemic in modern Britain.”

    In a separate report late last month, informed sources told The Telegraph that the HMS Defender’s sail was a preplanned operation concocted by Defence Secretary Wallace, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly expressing opposition to the idea but Prime Minister Johnson squashing debate and approving the sail two days before the incident took place.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, visits HMS Victorious with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, centre, accompanied by Commander Justin Codd at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland. File photo.
    © AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, visits HMS Victorious with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, centre, accompanied by Commander Justin Codd at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland. File photo.

    Related:

    HMS Defender Papers: A Leak by Official Disturbed by UK's Reckless Anti-Russia Op or Carelessness?
    NATO’s Largest-Ever ‘Sea Breeze’ Naval Drills Begin in Black Sea Amid HMS Defender Fracas
    Putin: HMS Defender Incident in Black Sea is a Complex Provocation Plotted by UK and US
    Raab: UK Ships to Continue to Sail Waters Near Crimea After HMS Defender Incident
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse