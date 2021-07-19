Post-Lockdown UK Compared to Hunger Games for 'Covidiots' on Social Media

An element of social division has been present among Brits, who are, as of 19 July, subject to minimal coronavirus restrictions.
Most of mandatory restrictions in England and Wales were lifted on Monday. The government has advised using face coverings where appropriate but only the London public transport (TfL) so far has made it an obligatory condition.
The social disagreement on whether the lifting of the lockdown rules is a timely and well-thought out move has reached the social media, with the hashtag “Covidiots” trending online.
Today. #FreedomDay #freedomdayUK #BorisHasFailedTheNation #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/XqmuenizQT— Pepper 🏴 (@thepepperypep) July 19, 2021
I still will wear my mask and socially distance. #mychoice #FreedomDay #Masks #COVIDIOTS #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/hjnJmbCejP— Lettie (@Lettie44) July 19, 2021
As England relaxes rules while covid numbers rise, Here's praying people will be sensible and still wear masks where appropriate.#Covid19UK #COVIDIOTS #freedomdayUK #FreeDumbDay pic.twitter.com/1FLM3CLsbd— Onioki (@Onioki) July 19, 2021
Bit of a contradiction here. No masks or distancing in England but be careful of the invisible virus #COVIDIOTS https://t.co/3fJwbeUUuu— King Dugg (@KingDugg) July 19, 2021
Why masks matter. Thanks @BrnieFlan2#COVIDIOTS #COVID19 #covidnsw pic.twitter.com/0qyVd0zXiH— Mags (@marg_mags) July 19, 2021
To all of my friends in England today. Mate the odds be ever in your favour 🙏🏻#FreedomDay #lockdown #england #Covid19UK #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/hHEN2j04rw— Carys Ingram (@Carys_Ingram) July 19, 2021
Monday 19th of July 2021. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/EUu4Vh5Ukc— Sean Fitzpatrick (@lostatcore) July 19, 2021
England was meant to enter the final phase of the gradual easing of restrictions on 21 June, but the transition was delayed due to rising infection rates.
