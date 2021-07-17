Scottish Leader Reminds That COVID-19 'Freedom Day' Applies to England Only

Coronavirus-related restrictions are planned to be lifted in England on Monday despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, new daily infections in the United Kingdom broke the 50,000 threshold for the first time since mid-January.
As talk of ‘freedom day’ dominates, remember that it applies to England only. We’re all desperate to be ‘free’ of Covid but we can’t simply wish it away. Even though cases falling in 🏴 just now, virus is still a threat. Keeping certain measures while we vaccinate is important. https://t.co/tTLB88V5N0— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 17, 2021
While restrictions will not be lifted in Scotland, Sturgeon promised that the country will move to level 0 of the government's system of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. Up to eight people from four households will be able to visit one another and stay overnight, up to 10 people from four households will be able to meet in indoor public places, 15 people from 15 households will be able to meet outdoors, and up to 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.
On Saturday, the Welsh government also updated their COVID-19 restrictions to a level 1 alert indoors and a level 10 alert outdoors. This means ice rinks can reopen, events can be organised indoors, and no limits will be placed on the number of people joining outdoor gatherings.
