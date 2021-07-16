‘Death Spiral’: Ex-Labour Voters Don’t Even Know Who Keir Starmer Is

The latest opinion poll from Survation published on Tuesday put Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives 11 points ahead of Labour — despite a string of recent scandals and accusations against the government.

Former Labour voters have told party leader Sir Keir Starmer he is on a "death spiral" and has a "massive job" to win them back.

In a publicity stunt documented by British state broadcaster BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer travelled to the seaside town of Blackpool in Lancashire to meet a group of the voters his party has lost over the years — many of whom did not even know who he was.

One young man said he last voted Labour in 2010, when leader Gordon Brown lost power to a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government after 13 years. An older Asian man said ha hadn't voted Labour since 1997, when Tony Blair first became prime minister.

"I have no idea when I last voted labour, no idea in the slightest" said a a young disabled women. "And I've got no idea who he is!"

"Pleased to meet you. I don't even recall ever seeing you before" said another woman. "You're not out there are you, at the minute anyway, I wouldn't have known who you were."

"Well we can fix that", Starmer laughed awkwardly.

"Trust is invaluable. If you lose trust... to get that trust back, is so difficult," said an older man. "You're on kind of a death spiral."

"I would love to believe you, but I don't know yet whether I can believe you," said an older woman. "So I'd have to take a risk, wouldn't I?"

The group was unimpressed by Starmer's pledge to create more jobs for under-25s.

"Under 25s, don't waste your money" said the disabled woman. "If they want to work, they are already working. But they're just sitting on their backsides, they don't want to."

​"He's got a massive, massive job to do to get people to vote Labour again," said one man in the clip.