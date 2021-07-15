Register
11:44 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ambulances are parked at the emergency arrival at Charing Cross hospital in London, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

    60,000 Britons May Die Due to Possible Failure by NHS 'to Cope' With Upcoming COVID Challenges

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083389797_0:138:2965:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_639976e403ebb56964db5f9502ac0e9f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107151083390319-60000-britons-may-die-due-to-possible-failure-by-nhs-to-cope-with-upcoming-covid-challenges/

    In April, David Nicholson, former head of the UK's National Health Service, warned of far-reaching consequences due to the backlog of medical care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Britain's National Health Service (NHS) may be "unable to cope" with a possible combination of seasonal viruses and COVID-19 this winter that may kill at least 60,000 people, a new report has warned.

    The survey from the Academy of Medical Sciences suggested that flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) hospital admissions and the death toll could be twice as high as compared to a "normal" year, something that may coincide with a surge in coronavirus infections.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Birmingham

    Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, chair of the Expert Advisory Group that conducted the report, mentioned "four main challenges" pertaining to the issue, including an increase in respiratory viruses that could put pressure on the NHS.

    "Secondly, we're dealing with a third wave of COVID-19 and multiple outbreaks and the NHS has got to catch up with the backlog that it has accumulated over the last 15 months or so, and that's going to be a real challenge", the professor asserted.

    He insisted the third problem is that the NHS is "already under pressure", which is why the healthcare system "is likely not to be able to cope with these winter challenges going forward".

    Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic could create "worse physical and mental health within the UK population", according to Holgate.

    "Society as a whole will have learned from the last 15 months that it isn't acceptable that (we had) all these respiratory viruses washing around in the winter and nearly closing our National Health Service. If there are things we should do to prevent transmission we should do that. Even if it means wearing masks and respecting each other's space", he pointed out.

    The professor called for a change in the way the UK operates as a society, which he claimed may stop "the annual continual pressure on the health service created by all these viruses", and which "just means a change in behaviour".

    UK Health Secretary Says COVID Restrictions Will Be Lifted On 19 July Despite 'Risk'

    The comments follow Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid making it clear in late June that once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted they will not be reimposed, even if the number of cases and deaths begins to rise again.

    British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves11 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves11 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

    He said he wanted Step Four - the complete lifting of restrictions scheduled for 19 July to be "irreversible".

    This came a few months after former NHS chief David Nicholson, warned of serious implications due to the backlog of medical care caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    "The backlog is truly frightening. We can very easily get to the next election with people waiting over two years. It's easy to do that", Nicolson told The Guardian in April, referring to a drastic rise in the number of those who've waited at least a year for vital operations since the beginning of the pandemic.

    POOL
    Boris Johnson's Government Criticised for Attempts to Reform NHS Amid Coronavirus Crisis
    According to Nicolson, the delays related to getting treatment in the UK may pose risks to patients' health and become one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's worst headaches in the immediate future.

    ​Britain has had 5.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started and the death toll has already soared to 128,797, according to John Hopkins University's latest estimates.

    Related:

    'Difficult Decision': UK Tightens Screws on Travel Rules Amid Fears Over Nepali Mutation of COVID
    COVID Spread Like Wildfire After UK Government Sent Infected People Back to Care Homes - Cummings
    UK PM Denies Cummings' Claims Thousands of People Died Due to His Inaction During COVID Crisis
    UK Intelligence Reportedly Helping US Probe COVID-19 Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
    Tags:
    increase, viruses, death toll, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, National Health Service (NHS), Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse