Register
12:43 GMT14 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Picture taken July 11, 2021 England fans outside Wembley Stadium before the match

    UK PM to Ban Spreaders of Online Racist Abuse From Football Matches

    © REUTERS / LEE SMITH
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083383587_0:14:3235:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_fa56748c8632cf2e3ce370b81a125371.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107141083383406-uk-pm-announces-ban-from-football-matches-on-people-spreading-racist-abuse-online/

    Accusations of enabling racism were made by the leaders of both the Conservative and Labour parties against each other during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, following a racism scandal in the aftermath of Euro 2020.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that those committing racist abuse online will be banned from attending football matches.

    "You will not be going to the match – no ifs no buts", Johnson said during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), when challenged by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

    Starmer brought up the issue of division in the Conservative Party over the handling of the racism issue. He spoke of a Conservative MP who admitted he felt "very uncomfortable" with his own party's position on anti-racism.

    "We can all see what's happened here. The government have been trying to stoke a culture war and now they've realised they're on the wrong side and now they hope no one has noticed", Starmer said.

    He also mentioned Tory MP Natalie Elphicke who recently said that England player Marcus Rashford should have focused more on his game than on "playing politics". 

    Finally, Starmer launched an attack against the position voiced by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who said footballers taking the knee before the games was "gesture politics". 

    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England's Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Ben Chilwell before the match
    © REUTERS / MATTHEW CHILDS
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England's Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Ben Chilwell before the match

    Before the Euro 2020 tournament, the PM backed England team players who take the knee, but stopped short of criticising booing. During the PMQs, the PM said the Conservatives never supported booing the players for taking the knee. 

    The PM also defended the home secretary, adding that Patel had faced "racism and prejudice all her career". 

    Following England's defeat in the final of the Euro 2020 tournament, waves of racist commentary were seen on social media, targeting players of colour on the team. 

    Some Labour MPs reacted to the abuse by accusing the Tory government of "laying the foundation for it". 

    When accused of stoking a "culture war" by Starmer, Johnson said ​he didn't "want to engage in a culture war of any kind".

    "Give me a break", Starmer retorted in frustration.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, in London

    Following the PMQs, Home Office minister Victoria Atkins took an urgent Labour question about racist abuse on social media.

    She praised the England team and condemned the online trolls for overshadowing the players' success at Euro 2020.

    Atkins said that the government's online safety bill will "put in place measures to tackle illegal and legal, but harmful, abuse including racism".

    She then warned social media and other online platforms to act quickly on tackling racist abuse.

    "Let one message ring loud and clear to those companies: there is no reason for companies to wait until the regime is fully running to take action against this abhorrent abuse", the minister added.

    She, however, suggested that tech companies don't "quite understand" the frustration of everyone trying to hold them responsible. 

    Her comment came as Labour's Yvette Cooper, the chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, noted that the Instagram profiles of England players were still subject to "blatantly racist words and emojis that have been up for more than 24 hours".

     

    While the discussion about online racism continued in the British Parliament on Wednesday, a 37-year-old man from Ashton-Upon-Mersey was arrested by the police in connection with social media posts directed against England footballers after the Euro 2020 final. 

    Tags:
    football, Boris Johnson, racism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse