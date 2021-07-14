Register
14:19 GMT14 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brandon Lewis accompanies Boris Johnson on a visit to a British armed forces base in Northern Ireland.

    UK Government Plans Statute of Limitations to Block Northern Ireland Troubles Prosecutions

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    UK
    Get short URL
    115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382764_0:0:2955:1662_1200x675_80_0_0_d77df491178aecb1b22a6a8218d92b5b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107141083382945-uk-government-plans-statute-of-limitations-to-block-northern-ireland-troubles-prosecutions/

    More than 3,600 people suffered violent deaths during The Troubles - 30 years of sectarian strife in Northern Ireland, which was ended by the Good Friday Agreement. But in the last 20 years there have been repeated attempts to get to the bottom of who perpetrated certain atrocities and bring them to justice.

    The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has announced plans to introduce a statute of limitations which would effectively block the prosecution of soldiers for crimes committed during The Troubles.

    It comes two weeks after the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland dropped charges against two retired British Army soldiers over incidents during The Troubles. One of them, Soldier F, was accused of murdering two unarmed men - James Wray and William McKinney - on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

    Unveiling the plan for a statute of limitations in Parliament on Wednesday, 14 July, Mr Lewis also said there would be a new independent body which would seek out the truth about deaths during The Troubles.

    But he said it did not make sense for the Police Service of Northern Ireland to be investigating, as it is, 1,200 deaths some of them dating from more than 40 years ago.

    Mr Lewis admitted it was a "hugely difficult and complex issue."​

    ​The Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh said it amounted to an "amnesty" for people who had committed murders and other serious crimes.

    In April the Conservative MP Johnny Mercer resigned as a defence minister over the government’s treatment of veterans who had served in Northern Ireland. 

    ​He was angered that they were excluded from the Overseas Operations Bill, a new law designed to protect veterans from unwarranted prosecutions for alleged crimes committed while on duty abroad.

    The Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney, tweeted that the government in Dublin took a "very different view.”

    ​In May this year a coroner ruled 10 people killed by the British Army during the so-called Ballymurphy Massacre in 1971 had been “innocent.”

    A statement from the victims’ families this week said: "The Ballymurphy Massacre inquest findings in May this year is the perfect example of why there should not be a statue of limitations. We see this as the British government's cynical attempt to bring in an amnesty and a plan to bury its war crimes.”

    ​But it is not just victims of incidents involving the British security forces who are angry.

    Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was one of 21 people killed in a Provisional IRA bomb attack on a pub in Birmingham in 1974, has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to complain.

    ​In her letter she writes: "At what point did your government lose all sight of its moral, ethical and judicial backbone? How is this considered to be a deterrent for any future terrorist organisations?"

    The WAVE Trauma Centre in Belfast: "Victims and survivors should not be treated this way” and said if Mr Lewis was "serious about effectively dealing with legacy he must talk to those most impacted by pain and trauma."

    On Tuesday, 13 July, the SDLP MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood broke an injunction by naming Soldier F in Parliament. MPs are covered by parliamentary privilege but the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, urged MPs on Wednesday not to repeat Mr Eastwood's breach. 

     

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brandon Lewis, British Army, The Troubles, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse