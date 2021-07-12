Register
06:51 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, Friday, June 21, 2019

    Philanthropists Including Gates, Soros Reportedly to Cover UK Aid Cuts to Save ‘Critical Projects’

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/49/1078944992_0:231:2954:1893_1200x675_80_0_0_d553b6aeea276c04c2ce2a78e7b83147.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107121083364848-philanthropists-including-gates-soros-reportedly-to-cover-uk-aid-cuts-to-save-critical-projects/

    In a temporary shift in policy, the UK government announced in its Spending Review last November that 2021 overseas aid expenditure would be 0.5 percent of national income – a 29 percent reduction on the 0.7 percent target that was met annually from 2013 to 2020.

    A group of philanthropists has announced a move to offset the fallout from the UK government’s decision to reduce this year's spending on overseas aid from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent, according to the Sunday Times.

    An emergency funding bill to the tune of £93.5mln ($129.8) will be footed by the group, according to the outlet, which includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation, the ELMA Foundation and the Open Society Foundations, founded and chaired by billionaire investor George Soros, to cover some of the foreign aid cuts.

    The consortium was cited as hoping that temporary funding would help save "critical projects" and ensure progress was not "wasted".

    UK ministers had earlier signaled that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced their hand, prompting "tough but necessary decisions".

    According to the philanthropists, the emergency funds would help cover the costs of projects that tackle preventable diseases, preventing life-saving drugs from being wasted due to having passed their expiry date.

    Other projects target family planning and sexual health services, ensuring that women living in poorer countries are able to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

    "These life-saving treatments are cost-effective investments. If they go unfunded this year, British taxpayer generosity will be wasted as clinics are closed and essential drugs expire and are thrown away", said a spokeswoman for the funder consortium, Kate Hampton, chief executive of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation.

    The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, welcomed the emergency funding as "desperately needed", while urging the government to return to its commitment to spend 0.7 percent of national income on foreign aid.

    ‘Devastating Cuts’

    In April, the UK government was accused of reneging on promises to stick to its foreign aid targets after slashing 85 percent of aid funding pledged to the United Nations global family planning programme – the UN Population Fund. Instead of the £154mln that had been vowed for its projects, the figure had dwindled to around £23mln in 2021.

    However, a spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) said the temporary cuts have been driven by the impact on public fiinances from the coronavirus pandemic.

    Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, deplored the decision by the UK government, saying:

    "When Britain withdraws, others step in. By cutting our aid, we have given states such as China and Russia an opportunity to expand their influence at Britain's expense."

    The “devastating” cuts were criticized by charities such as Oxfam and ActionAid, who said that the move had resulted in some projects being cancelled.

    In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in early June, the charities said there was "no justifiable economic need" for annual cuts of almost £4bln.

    Then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was quoted as responding that it was a "temporary" reduction, which was "entirely reasonable" as the pandemic had caused a "once-in-300-year economic interruption".

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak had also cited the fact that the country was facing record borrowing and a national debt of over £2 trillion.

    A government spokesperson has been cited by the BBC as saying:

    "The UK will spend more than £10bn to improve global health, fight poverty and tackle climate change this year - making us one of the biggest aid donors in the G7. We have always been clear that the government will return to spending 0.7% of GNI [gross national income] on international development as soon as the fiscal situation allows."

    Related:

    Bill, Melinda Gates Divorce: Microsoft Founder May Buy Ex-Wife Out of Their Foundation
    Soros Bags Fortune Bidding Against UK Ticket Company as London Announces Railway Overhaul
    Virginia Prosecutor Reportedly Receives $200k Donation From Soros For His Attorney Campaign
    'Different Side of the Billionaire': Report Castigates Bill Gates as 'Office Bully', 'Womanizer'
    Post-COVID Economy, Healthcare, and Elections: Key Takeaways From Queen's Address to UK Parliament
    UK Unemployment Slowly Falling as Economy Begins to Recover, Report Says
    UK Economy Shrinks by 1.5% in First Quarter of 2021
    Tags:
    George Soros, George Soros, ActionAid International, Oxfam, Open Society Foundation, Melinda Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse