London Police to Investigate Racist Social Media Comments Towards Euro 2020 Footballers

London police say they will investigate "a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers" following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
The Independent reported that Black England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho have been subjected to racist abuse online after missing penalties in the Sunday match against Italy.
We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 12, 2021
This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.
Italy beat England 3:2 on penalties on Sunday, following the 1:1 draw after extra time at Wembley. The final was the tournament's most attended match with 67,173 fans present at the game.
Following the sad results for England's team, fans were seen burning firecrackers and overturning dumpsters in London. At least 49 arrests were made in the city, and 19 officers were injured while they confronted aggressive citizens.
